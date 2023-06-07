MLK Strip Mall

James Green submitted these sketches of his building plans for an “MLK Strip Mall” at the corner of Union Hill Drive to Forsyth Planning & Zoning

City council approved an application by James Green to rezone his property at 209, 215 and 221 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Neighborhood Shopping to Highway Business on June 5 in spite of Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission recommending that re-zoning be denied. The Commission’s reason for recommending denial was that Green’s proposals for the property are allowed under its current zoning and re-zoning isn’t needed.

In his application, Green said his intentional use of the property is for ‘Mixed Use/Shopping/Housing’.’The request was presented to Planning & Zoning on April 24 and then advertised in the Reporter for three weeks in May. The recommendation to deny was unanimous, with Steve Coleman, Hal Clarke, Martin Presley and Michael Brewster voting. Planning & Zoning member  Kathy Rowland were absent from the meeting.