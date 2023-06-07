City council approved an application by James Green to rezone his property at 209, 215 and 221 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Neighborhood Shopping to Highway Business on June 5 in spite of Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission recommending that re-zoning be denied. The Commission’s reason for recommending denial was that Green’s proposals for the property are allowed under its current zoning and re-zoning isn’t needed.
In his application, Green said his intentional use of the property is for ‘Mixed Use/Shopping/Housing’.’The request was presented to Planning & Zoning on April 24 and then advertised in the Reporter for three weeks in May. The recommendation to deny was unanimous, with Steve Coleman, Hal Clarke, Martin Presley and Michael Brewster voting. Planning & Zoning member Kathy Rowland were absent from the meeting.
“For the life of me I don’t know what difference it would make, and I live in a Neighborhood Shopping district,” said one Planning & Zoning member.
The property is at the corner of Union Hill Drive and MLK Jr Drive (Highway 83) and has a combined area of about 1.49 acres. Green’s plans, labeled MLK Strip Mall Information, shows a building with four units, two of which are 712 square feet and two with 677 square feat. The plans include a backroom common area of 618 sq. ft. And two half baths.
At city council on June 5, Green said that all surrounding streets were zoned Highway Business; interim city attorney Ashley Brodie said that property across the street was zoned Highway Business. Green referred to a presentation earlier in the meeting by Development Authority representatives asking for the city to work with the Development Authority in offering incentives. Green said the Development Authority is working to bring more businesses to Forsyth and that is what he wants to do with his property. Green recently led the opposition to defeat a simliar rezoning across the street for a proposed Dollar General. Green told the developer representing Dollar General that he should make him an offer on his property instead. The Dollar General developer is suing the city over its refusal to rezone, and said in its lawsuit that it oringally had Green’s property under contract before moving across the street.
A work session on revising city zoning was held just prior to the council meeting. Forsyth economic development director Cody Ellis told council that revisions in the code are needed because several non-residential zones don’t have clear designations; for example he said that ‘highway business’ is being used as a catch-all. Ellis worked with Middle Georgia Regional Commission to change the Forsyth code so that it has clear definitions and the city has more say about what can go in a zone.
At the public hearing on Green’s re-zoning, Linda Hampton of 419 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive spoke briefly but didn’t clearly advocate for or against action on the rezoning. Council members Chris Hewitt, Greg Goolsby and Mike Dodd voted in favor, John Howard abstained and Mayor Eric Wilson voted in favor to create a quorum so the motion would pass. Council member Melvin Lawrence was absent, and Julius Stroud has resigned.