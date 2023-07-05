Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission approved plans for the new Bank of Dudley to be built at 63 W. Adams Street, Forsyth on Monday, June 26. In its Design & Review capacity, which is to review the exterior appearance and exterior compliance, such as number of parking spaces, the decision of Planning & Zoning is final and doesn’t go before city council.
Bill McLees, architect, presented the plans for the Bank of Dudley’s one-story business office on 1.04 acres. He said the building will be 4,800 sq. Ft. With three drive-through tellers and an ATM behind the building. He said there will be two exits toward the Forsyth Post Office. There will be 30 parking spaces, including two handicapped spaces.
McLees said the building will be brick with shingles. A heavy timber look is planned inside. There will be a board room, conference rooms, restrooms and a break room. The main addition to the facilities where the bank is now operating on N. Jackson Street are drive-through tellers and an ATM. The builder is Dublin Construction Company of Dublin, Ga.
There was discussion of the traffic flow around the site.
“Those streets are extraordinarily narrow,” said Planning & Zoning member Martin Presley. “They’re old residential streets.”
McLees said he agrees the streets are narrow but thinks Adams Street can handle the bank’s traffic and said there are some parallel parking spaces the city can remove if needed, and the bank’s hours won’t be a problem with traffic at the nearby First Baptist Church. Presley cautioned that parking for the Circle of Care Thrift Shop has been a problem for the storage facility across from it; he said there have been a lot of traffic tickets written to try to improve the traffic situation.
McLees said the Bank of Dudley plans landscaping to add to aesthetic appeal and to increase walking traffic from the square to the bank.
“There’s not a lot we can do about the streets,” said Planning & Zoning chair Steve Coleman. “The bank has to deal with getting customers in and out. It has enough parking spots.”
In the same meeting Forsyth Planning & Zoning also gave Design & Review approval to Prime Point Ventures’ tiny home construction facility on 3.04 acres in Indian Springs Industrial Park. George Emami had previously presented plans for a tiny home construction facility on E. Adams Street, near Old Mill Market, to Planning & Zoning. He addressed a letter to Planning & Zoning saying he had decided to move his plans to Indian Springs Industrial Park. The building will be 15,000 sq. ft. It will be 150 ft. long by 100 ft. wide and 25 ft. high.
Scott Hill presented the plans to Planning & Zoning on Emami’s behalf. He said that Prime Point moved the plans to be a good neighbor. The new site gives room to expand to the rear if the venture is successful. Hill said there will be no sales, only manufacturing, at the site. The parking spaces should only be needed for employees.
Hill said if a second building is added, it will be exactly like the first building.There will be a gravel lot behind the first building to make expansion easier. Planning & Zoning member Hal Clarke said since it is an industrial site the parking lot should be asphalt. Coleman said that all of the lot is paved except for behind the building.
Design engineer Jennie Caldwell said the gravel is for loading and unloading and to save tearing up asphalt in case of expansion. Presley asked if there will be any signage. The response was only minimal signage, including whatever OSHA requires, since no contact with the public is planned at this site.
Forsyth economic development director Cody Ellis said the plans meet all setback requirements. A motion to approve the project through Design & Review was approved with only Clarke casting a dissenting vote.
The Planning & Zoning agenda also included a variance request from Griffin Lumber in order to build new lumber storage sheds. Griffin Lumber requested that its variance application be deferred to the July meeting of Planning & Zoning.