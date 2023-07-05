 Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission approved plans for the new Bank of Dudley to be built at 63 W. Adams Street, Forsyth on Monday, June 26. In its Design & Review capacity, which is to review the exterior appearance and exterior compliance, such as number of parking spaces, the decision of Planning & Zoning is final and doesn’t go before city council.

Bill McLees, architect, presented the plans for the Bank of Dudley’s one-story business office on 1.04 acres. He said the building will be 4,800 sq. Ft. With three drive-through tellers and an ATM behind the building. He said there will be two exits toward the Forsyth Post Office. There will be 30 parking spaces, including two handicapped spaces. 