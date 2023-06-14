At its council meeting on June 5, Forsyth city council approved payment of six bills over $6,000 each. Council’s guidelines only require it to approve payment of invoices over $6,000; smaller invoices can be approved by the city manager or department heads.

The bills approved at the councils first meeting in June ranged from $130,500 to $6,900. The largest invoice ($130,500) was from Southern Line Contractors for right-of-way trimming for 2023. An invoice from Goforth Williamson for $23,385 was for replacement of a 10-horsepower motor/pump, two guide rails, one base elbow replacement and one base elbow upgrade to stop pump blow by of the second pump/motor.