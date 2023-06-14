At its council meeting on June 5, Forsyth city council approved payment of six bills over $6,000 each. Council’s guidelines only require it to approve payment of invoices over $6,000; smaller invoices can be approved by the city manager or department heads.
The bills approved at the councils first meeting in June ranged from $130,500 to $6,900. The largest invoice ($130,500) was from Southern Line Contractors for right-of-way trimming for 2023. An invoice from Goforth Williamson for $23,385 was for replacement of a 10-horsepower motor/pump, two guide rails, one base elbow replacement and one base elbow upgrade to stop pump blow by of the second pump/motor.
An invoice from Clyde Armory for $20,648 was for 13 M4 Carbines and 23 scopes. The next largest bill was from East Metro Equipment for $12,512 for repairs done to the city’s grapple truck, including king pins, HVAC, oil leak, new turbo and fuel delivery.
A bill from Freedom Fireworks for $9,600 is the balance due for the city’s Independence Day Fireworks show. The smaller bill for $6,900 was from Calibration Controls for $6,900 for handrails to improve safety around the basins at the Russsellville water treatment plant. It is 60 linear feet of railing and will safeguard a fall from 14’ to solid concrete.
Other information provided by Assistant City manager Regina Ivie at the June 5 meeting included that signs showing new hours for city parks should be installed by the end of the week. Ivie said city department heads are working on website updates. The June 3 concert on the square was well attended, and the food truck selection was a hit.
Ivie said the next council meeting will be on Tuesday, June 20 instead of Monday, June 19 because of the Juneteenth holiday, when city hall will be closed. Neither Mayor Eric Wilson or the interim city attorney will be available to attend the June 20 meeting.
There is one vacancy on the Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission. The council representative position on the Forsyth Downtown Development Authority/Main Street Board is vacant because of Julius Stroud’s resignation from council. There are two vacancies on the Forsyth Housing Authority Board. Keisha Rawls, owner of Turtlemashers, was appointed to the Planning & Zoning Commission.
Ivie reported that Forsyth has received a Landfill Notice of Violation and has submitted a corrective action plan.She said the city is working to correct the issues.
Fire Chief Kevin Bunn is working on correcting issues with the Forsyth splash-pad. The pad is coming apart. The city has asked David Bennet to survey the street Walter Goodson told council is abandoned. Gov. Kemp signed the city charter amendment. The city’s grapple truck has been repaired and is back in service. Both bushings and backhoe are being repaired.
The Tift gas project is expected to be completed in three weeks. Stop signs for the four-way stops have been ordered; signage needs to be installed saying that there will soon be four-way stops at the intersections. A public hearing will be held during the July 3 council meeting for approved ordinance amendments.