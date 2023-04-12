Forsyth passed a resolution recognizing Georgia Cities Week at its April 3 meeting. The Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) has designated April 24-29 as Georgia Cities Week 2023.
Kemie Childs, Forsyth Main Street coordinator, is in charge of organizing local activities for the week, which will be the 24th anniversary of Georgia Cities Week to highlight the significance of local governments and the services they provide.
The next city council meeting will be moved from Monday, April 17, to Monday, April 24 and will be at 10 a.m. at the Monroe County Board of Education auditorium, 25 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth to allow the Mary Persons government class to attend. After the council meeting, Mary Persons students will hold a mock city council meeting. Winners of the elementary students art contest for grades 3-5 and the middle school students essay contest related to Georgia Cities Week will be announced at the council meeting.
Each day during the week the Forsyth Main Street social media page will have fun facts and photos and chances for participants to win prizes. City Hall will hold an open house with tours on Tuesday, April 25 from 4-6 p.m. On Saturday, April 29 Forsyth will hold a Clean-up Day. Participants will meet at the city hall parking lot at 9 a.m. and will be provided trash bags, gloves and pickup sticks. A 20’ dumpster will be available for large items in the city parking lot near the public safety complex.
In 2022 more than 160 cities participated in Georgia Cities Week, according to the GMA website.