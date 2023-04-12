ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
When I opened The Reporter 50 years ago in downtown Forsyth, the first office was in the basement of the Trio offices across from the old post office. Our second office was between Chambers Sporting Goods and the law offices of Ham, Mills and Freeman. We worked late on Monday and Tuesday nights getting the newspaper ready for the printer.
Those nights we worked late, a Forsyth policeman would come by and check on us. I learned that every night, a policeman would walk, that’s right walk, his beat, checking the doors of all the businesses on the square and around town when we had a defined downtown to make sure they were locked. There were no regular times but it was checked several times during the night.
I give you that background because it was one example of “policing”. The patrolling (walking a beat) of downtown changed when the city got police cars. Officers could stay in their patrol cars and shine a light on the business fronts. They quit walking a downtown “beat”. They patrolled in the comfort of their cruisers., Don’t know if they walk the downtown beat in this day and age or not.
The other night, Forsyth Chief Woodrow Blue gave a report to the city council on the activities of his department and I followed up by asking for a report of his department’s activities. One report revealed that the department has answered 19,926 dispatched calls since January of last year, 12 months.
Looking at the report, 1,540 citations were reported between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. For example, 24 citations were issued for nuisance/odor/noise; 90 expired registration and 124 for no insurance and a lot of other automobile citations, including 118 for improper left or right turns.
AS YOU have read, the Forsyth City Council again gave the developer of the Senior Living Center Forsyth Station another 30-day extension before the city declares the property blighted, thus forcing the developer to either demolish the structures, restart the development or at least clean the property up.
Declaring a litany of excuses as to why he had not complied with the council’s first 30-day extension, by a vote of five-to-one, the council approved another extension. Only one council member had the audacity to vote against the extension.
CITIZEN EMOTIONS ran high when it came to Forsyth council’s vote against the Dollar General store. One argued against the location saying, “I pray in the name of Jesus you reject Dollar General. I pray you vote against Dollar General in the name of Jesus.” I guess his prayer was answered with the rejection vote.
Here are some unattributed council member comments: “The last thing I’ll say….”; “I say that to say this”; “These are tough seats to sit in sometimes.” “My idea”; “That’s what irritates me the most. That’s the number one thing.”
I APPRECIATE this note from Debbie Melton who was invited to attend the luncheon I sponsored to celebrate The Reporter’s 50th birthday. “Dear Don, This is a little late but I wanted to thank you for giving me the job at The Reporter all those years ago. Because you were flexible with my hours I was able to finish my degree. I am still working for the Muscogee County Schools so I couldn’t come during the week. “I hope you are doing well and again, I appreciate the opportunity of working with you.”
ONLY SECONDS apart were the answers by Phyllis Walker and Dian Tucker to last week’s The Question identifying Dollar General as the business rejected by Forsyth. Both Phyllis and Dian will be receiving a certificate for a Dairy Queen Blizzard, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, slice of Jonah’s pizza, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, Bib Peach Car Wash and a single dip at Scoops.
Here’s The Question for this week: What Monroe County business is getting a $21 million addition? First correct answer after 12 noon on Thursday gets the certificate.
A MOST interesting email from Maureen Duran: “Mr. Daniel: it seems to me that combining the Bibb-Monroe Co. line dispute with the water issues of Monroe should be considered. Bibb needs the tax revenue while Monroe County needs a permanent solution to the water issues. How can Monroe County continue to allow development of any kind until this is resolved? And how much money has been wasted trying to resolve the Line dispute? Are the 2 counties splitting Bass pro tax revenue? Thank you in advance for your consideration.”
THE COUNTY also met last week and it was one of the shortest meetings in a long time after awards were presented to the Hubbard Alumni Association and a Volunteer firefighter who had served the county for 30 years. Here are a few unattributed commissioner comments: “We to do some good stuff tonite”; “I know you all have heard enough”; “I’ll get one in a minute”; “Is everybody clear?”; “I think they were appreciative”; “If we could throw our hands up. It’s a cluster mess”; “I haven’t had a chance to wrap my brain”; “They are bamboozling our residents”; “Just real quick”; “Is everybody clear”
Over in the county finance department, 18 checks totaling $60,751.41 were written with the biggest, $18,536.28 paid to county attorneys Vaught/Sundeen. A United Bank county credit card was paid $3.350.80
THIS PASSED on to me from a friend: “When something goes wrong in the circus, they send in the clowns to distract the audience.
“Well, something has gone very wrong with this country and the clowns are everywhere”.
FOUND THESE in “The Illustrated Dictionary of Snark” and sometimes reminds me of the meetings of Forsyth’s mayor, city council and county commission chairman and commissioners: “I see you have set aside a special time to humiliate yourself in public”. And this applicable to the commission chairman: “I’m really easy to get along with once you people learn to worship me”.
