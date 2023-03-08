Tree City USA

Pictured with a newly planted purple leaf plum and Forsyth’s Tree City USA flag on Arbor Day are, left to right,  assistant city manager Regina Ivie, Mayor Eric Wilson, tree board members Lamar Russell and Alan Baswell, Forestry Commission rangers Ryan Colley and Robert Hargrove, Tree Board chair Michael Glisson.

The Forsyth Tree Board celebrated Arbor Day 2023 and Forsyth’s 12th year as a Tree City U.S. A. by planting a purple leaf plum tree at the new city hall, 28 East Main Street. Tree Board Chair Michael Glisson, who is a certified arborist, took care of planting the tree, which is currently about 10 feet tall.

Glisson and other members of the Tree Board, local government and the Monroe County unit of the Georgia Forestry Commission gathered to hear Mayor Eric Wilson proclaim Arbor Day in Forsyth on Friday, Feb. 17.