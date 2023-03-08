The Forsyth Tree Board celebrated Arbor Day 2023 and Forsyth’s 12th year as a Tree City U.S. A. by planting a purple leaf plum tree at the new city hall, 28 East Main Street. Tree Board Chair Michael Glisson, who is a certified arborist, took care of planting the tree, which is currently about 10 feet tall.
Glisson and other members of the Tree Board, local government and the Monroe County unit of the Georgia Forestry Commission gathered to hear Mayor Eric Wilson proclaim Arbor Day in Forsyth on Friday, Feb. 17.
Arbor Day has been celebrated nationally since 1872 to recognize the value of trees as a renewable resource with economic, aesthetic and intrinsic value, from controlling erosion to moderating temperature and producing oxygen. Forsyth renews its status as a Tree City USA each year through activities such as planting trees, recognizing Arbor Day and providing education about the value of trees.
The purple leaf plum tree grows to about 20’ tall and 15-25’ wide. It has attractive reddish-purple leaves and white flowers in the spring. Its lifespan is about 20 years. It produces small edible fruit that attracts birds and wildlife. The tree is near the side entrance to the city hall and can be seen easily from the drive-through.
The Forsyth Tree Board assists the city with managing trees along right-of-ways, in city parks, at the golf course and at other locations on city property throughout the year, advising on maintenance, pruning, removal and planting.
Members of the tree board are Glisson, Lamar Russell, Alan Baswell, Bill Waldrep, Nancy Brunson, Ron Shipman and a city council liaison. The board is advised by Monroe County Georgia Forestry Commission chief ranger Robert Hargrove and ranger Ryan Colley. Board members are approved by the city council, but there is no limit to the number of Tree Board members and there are no set terms of office. Contact Regina Ivie at 478-994-5649 or rivie@cityofforsyth.com for information about joining the Tree Board.
Glisson asked anyone interested in maintaining the beauty of Forsyth by enhancing the trees in the city to consider joining the board. It is currently working on planting near the entrance to Monroe County Schools agricultural center on Thornton Drive (between Monroe County Middle School and T.G. Scott Elementary). It is also planning its annual golf tournament at the Forsyth Golf Course, which is its major fundraiser. The tournament is tentatively planned for late March or early April.