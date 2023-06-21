Forsyth native Austin Cox has set a new Kansas City Royals record by not allowing a single hit against the first 25 batters he’s faced since making his Major League debut.
Cox has set a franchise record in his first four outings in the MLB, giving up no hits and recording 3 walks and 7 strikeouts in his first 8 2/3 innings of action as a rookie.
Cox is 1 of just 4 MLB pitchers to accomplish this feat in the last 8 seasons.
His effective outings for the last-place Royals (19-53) have been a lone bright spot for Kansas City, quickly making him a fan favorite. Royals fans on social media, Twitter mostly, are calling for the Royals to let him make his first start on Thursday, June 22 at Tampa Bay. The Royals just took starting pitcher Mike Mayers off their roster, replacing him with reliever Brooks Kiske. That has fueled speculation that Cox may be tapped as the new starter in place of Mayers.
Cox had perhaps his most impressive outing on Sunday night when he struck out both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the California Angels, two of the best hitters in the MLB.
“We were about to cry we were so excited,” said Austin’s dad, Stephen Cox of Forsyth. “It’s some of the craziest stuff.”
Ohtani leads the league in homers. Yet the rookie Cox also struck him out on Friday night. Both games were in Kansas City. Despite Cox’s performances, the Royals lost both games.
His dad Stephen Cox said they’re headed to Tampa for the series starting Thursday. They may see their son make his first MLB start on the mound.