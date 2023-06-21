Austin Cox

Forsyth’s Austin Cox still hasn’t given up a hit since joining the Major Leagues. (Photo courtesy Kansas City Royals)

Forsyth native Austin Cox has set a new Kansas City Royals record by not allowing a single hit against the first 25 batters he’s faced since making his Major League debut.

Cox has set a franchise record in his first four outings in the MLB, giving up no hits and recording 3 walks and 7 strikeouts in his first 8 2/3 innings of action as a rookie.