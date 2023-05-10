Austin Cox of Forsyth makes his MLB debut
Stephen Cox was taking his 4-year-old son Austin home after his T ball game at the Monroe County Rec Department in 2001 when Austin piped up from his car seat with a question.
“Dad,” asked Austin. “Has there ever been anyone from Forsyth in the MLB?”
“I don’t know,” replied his dad.
“Well,” replied Austin, not missing a beat, “I’m going to be the first.”
Twenty-two years later, last Thursday, May 4, after two decades of long days and nights on diamonds around the country, Austin Cox saw his childhood dream come true.
“It’s just so surreal,” his father Stephen told the Reporter, thinking of missed vacations and family reunions to pursue baseball. “It’s been one heck of a ride, starting down there at the Monroe County Rec Department.”
Austin Cox threw two innings of scoreless, no-hit ball against the Baltimore Orioles in his debut, and would have gotten the win if his successor had not allowed the Os back into the game. More on that later.
Cox started the season in his second year pitching for the Class AAA Omaha Storm Chasers, the last stop before the majors. He’s known he could be called up to the “Bigs” at any moment.
But last Wednesday, May 3, he walked into the Omaha clubhouse and got some coffee to prepare for his 11 a.m. start against the Louisville Bats. But Omaha manager Mike Jirschele called him over.
“How do you feel?” Jischele asked him.
“Great!” replied Cox.
“Well that bullpen action the other night wasn’t that good,” deadpanned Jischele. “I think you need work. So I’m going to send you to Kansas City.”
Jischele was joking about the first part. Cox had been named Pitcher of the Month in April. But the last part he wasn’t kidding. A Forsyth boy was going to the MLB.
Cox immediately Face-timed his parents, Stephen and Cassandra, at work with the news. And they began hysterically scrambling for scarce plane tickets to Kansas City in case Cox made his MLB debut at that night’s game against the Orioles. Stephen Cox said they were humming the famous tune, “I’m going to Kansas City, Kansas City, here I come.”
Their son Dylan drove from Tuscaloosa and they bought some of the last tickets to Kansas City, arriving at 6:30 p.m. for a 6:40 p.m. game. Austin’s in-laws picked them up at the airport and they drove to the stadium on two wheels. Stephen said he’s almost glad Austin didn’t make his debut that night, so they could recover from a crazy day.
On Thursday, in the sixth inning, Royals manager Brain Platt summoned Cox from the bullpen. The TV broadcast showed Cox’s parents going crazy as he enters the game. Cox pitched well, getting six outs on just 18 pitches, including a strikeout. He did walk one batter, Ryan Mountcastle. But that was almost intentional. Mountcastle had already hit 4 homers again the Royals in the series, and Cox wisely wasn’t going to give him anything easy. Alas, the Royals lost the lead after Cox left the game. But then, the Orioles (22-12) aren’t losing many. The Royals (9-12), on the other hand, are very young and struggling. They’re so young that every player on the field with Cox had played with him in AAA.
But that youth means Cox will probably get more opportunities soon. He will have to wait a little longer, however. After the game, despite a sterling performance, the Royals sent Cox back to Omaha. Dad Stephen figures they’re letting him get his feet wet for more action later. In fact, the manager told Cox he had done everything he was supposed to do, both on Thursday night and in spring training.
“You will be back, I promise you that,” Platt told Cox.
Stephen Cox didn’t come back to Forsyth emptyhanded. He’s got the ball used in Austin’s first MLB pitch and his first out. Austin, of course, kept the one from his first strikeout. Stephen Cox said he has similar milestones from all three of his boys’ exploits at FPD.
Cox pitched for Mercer before being drafted by the Royals. He just got married to a Kansas City girl in December.
If he stays with AAA Omaha, the Coxes will get to see him when the Storm Chasers come to the Gwinnett Braves for a series the week of July 4. But they would rather he get called back to the MLB, and his parents will probably be flying up again, especially if he starts.
“I’m gonna have to take out a loan, or a GoFundMe,” laughed Stephen Cox. “But if he starts, I know I’ll have to go watch that. I cannot miss that.”
Whatever happens, Austin Cox is now in the books of Major League Baseball with two terrific innings. Not bad for a kid from Forsyth, Ga.
“Nobody can take that away from him,” said his dad.