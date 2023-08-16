NPS students

Two NPS students, U.S. Army Maj. Joel Vinson, left, and Maj. Harrison Leary, right, received the Army Commendation Medal for quickly coming to the aid of classmate Maj. Mike Meier during a life-threatening surfing incident near Monterey, Calif., in October 2022.

 CHAGOYA

A Navy graduate student from Forsyth and his friend were honored last week with the U.S. Army Commendation Medal for quickly coming to the aid of a fellow classmate following a life-threatening surfing incident in October 2022.

U.S. Army Maj. Joel Vinson from Forsyth and Maj. Harrison Leary, both of whom are Green Berets studying in the Navy’s Department of Defense Analysis, would have been perfectly comfortable with having the incident remain a rousing surf story shared among friends. But the heroism of their actions, captured in the award citation, speaks to the significance of their efforts.