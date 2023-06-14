Austin Cox

Forsyth native Austin Cox has been called back up to the Kansas City Royals and had another good outing on Saturday, June 10.

 Jason Hanna

Just as when he was called up in May, Cox again pitched two scoreless innings, once again against the Baltimore Orioles. Cox struck out three this time and once again gave up no hits and no walks.