Forsyth native Austin Cox has been called back up to the Kansas City Royals and had another good outing on Saturday, June 10.
Just as when he was called up in May, Cox again pitched two scoreless innings, once again against the Baltimore Orioles. Cox struck out three this time and once again gave up no hits and no walks.
“He did great,” said his dad Stephen Cox.
Sadly, also as with last time, the Royals lost to the Orioles. Kansas City’s team is very young and struggling this year. But Cox is a bright spot so far after being called up to the Major Leagues twice from the Class AAA Omaha Storm Chasers.
Cox and Kansas City are playing the Cincinnati Reds this week and Cox was expected to pitch in relief on Tuesday, June 13. But the game had not been played at press time.
After Saturday’s game, the Bally Sports announcers were effusive in their praise of Cox’s efforts, and his future. Austin is a graduate of Mercer and FPD, and is the son of Stephen and Cassandra Cox of Forsyth.