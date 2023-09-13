A Forsyth man has shot what may be a state record deer for a bow and arrow on Sunday evening in, of all places, a Gwinnett County subdivision.
“I was really excited,” said Grant Bailey, 22, of Forsyth.
While he’s from Forsyth, Bailey said he’s been working for his dad’s business in the Atlanta area for some time now. That has given him an opportunity to make contacts there with landowners who’ve allowed him to hunt there. He’s got 20-30 trail cameras posted around the metro area to track big deer. Most state record deer have been harvested in the metro area as hunters have discovered it is an underhunted haven for trophy bucks. A Gwinnett County homeowner had been kind enough to let Grant set up a camera behind his home on a 2-acre tract in a subdivision. And one big buck had shown up on that trail camera every day for the past month.
So when bow season opened this weekend, Grant sat up in a tree stand on that property on Saturday morning and then again on Sunday night. And 10 minutes before dark on Sunday, Sept. 10, the big boy emerged. Grant pulled back his arrow and shot the deer right in the heart and lungs from 9 yards away. The deer made it about 10 yards before he dropped. Grant said they had to drag him across two creeks to get him back to the truck. The downside of subdivision hunting is that it’s harder to use ATVs.
Grant said the initial rating is about 185. But he said it’ll have to dry out for 60 days before they can confirm it’s a bow and arrow record. Grant said he had hoped to videotape the hunt but he had the wrong SD card for his camera. Nevertheless the photo tells the story, and Grant said he’s been inundated with phone calls from friends everywhere buzzing about his big kill. Grant said he’ll kick back and enjoy this one but will be back in the woods before long.
Grant said he plans to build a home in Monroe County soon, but apparently he’ll still be going to Gwinnett County to hunt.
