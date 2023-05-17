Mary Persons graduate Seth Berkebile has been named the Wesleyan College athletic director for the 2023-24 season.
Wesleyan president Meaghan Blight announced that Berkebile would no longer have interim on his title, but hold the spot for the year.
This service allows you access to our online content at no additional charge for the duration of your print subscription. Please note, your online access will begin in correlation of your first print delivery. If you are already receiving your paper you will have access upon entering your account number
Please contact us if you have any questions 478-994-2358
This allows you access to our online content for the period determined by payment
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Pass
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|One-Month Access
|$20.00
|for 31 days
|One Year Access
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Both in and out of County Print Subscriptions.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year In County
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|1 Year Out of County
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Free access for current print subscribers
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mary Persons graduate Seth Berkebile has been named the Wesleyan College athletic director for the 2023-24 season.
Wesleyan president Meaghan Blight announced that Berkebile would no longer have interim on his title, but hold the spot for the year.
“Seth’s experience as a coach, recruiting teams, and his passion for our school will give our athletics department the consistency it needs to ensure our athletes and coaches are prepared for a winning season,” said President Blight.
Berkebile, a 2016 graduate of Georgia Southern and resident of Forsyth, has served on the Wesleyan soccer coaching staff since 2019, taking over the role of head coach in 2021.
“I am thrilled at the opportunity to serve as the Athletic Director at Wesleyan College,” said Berkebile. “Since joining the Wesleyan team, I have loved being a part of this school and working to see the advancement of women in sports.
“Thank you to President Blight and the rest of the Administration for giving me the opportunity to lead. I also want to thank my wife, Amy, who has supported me through long workdays and endless weekends at games.”
Before taking the job at Wesleyan, Berkebile was the advertising manager for the Reporter.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!