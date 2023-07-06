Rod Callahan of Forsyth met Stetson Bennett III, father of two-time National Championship quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, on June 11 at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear, and also saw the bear statue in Bennett’s honor in downtown Blackshear.
