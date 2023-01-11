He’s a 21st-century Monroe County renaissance man. As a carpenter, he can build nearly anything with wood. As a mechanic, he can take apart the engine of an automobile and reassemble it in better running condition. His plumbing and electrical skills are handy when he works on the houses he flips in his real estate business. And as a medical doctor, he cures the sick and ailing.
Dr. Luke Walker was born to Susanne and USAF doctor Maj. James Walker in Dayton Ohio 35 years ago, the second of six children. The Walkers moved to Warner Robins when he was just six months old along with his two brothers, Caleb and Benjamin, and three sisters, Sarah, Julia, and Elizabeth. When his father finished serving in the Air Force, he went into private practice and moved his family to Forsyth just before the flood in 1994.
Luke was homeschooled for the first seven years of his education before attending the Central Fellowship Christian Academy until the tenth grade. After finishing his high school years at Fullington Academy, he continued his undergraduate education at Macon State. He then studied at the Medical University of the Americas in the West Indies for two years.
He spent the next two years in residency training in internal medicine at Navicent as a part of a program with Mercer University. After becoming an MD in 2014, he headed to North Georgia for 5 years of internal medicine. He now practices at Mercer University School of Medicine.
He lives with his wife, Taisia near downtown Forsyth with two sons, Maximus, 8, and Ace 6 who are TG Scott students. Taisia is an occupational therapist at Monroe Physical Therapy and is from Brazil. Even though they have been married for ten years, Luke says he only knows enough Portuguese to be dangerous.
The doctor’s advice to kids just starting out: “Thankfully, Monroe County has an excellent school system. If young people want to get into the health profession, they should spend time volunteering with health professionals. Reach out to medical offices in the area. Shadow those in the field in which you’re interested. With that experience, you can determine if you want to pursue it or not.”
