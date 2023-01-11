Dr. Luke Walker

DR. LUKE WALKER

He’s a 21st-century Monroe County renaissance man. As a carpenter, he can build nearly anything with wood. As a mechanic, he can take apart the engine of an automobile and reassemble it in better running condition. His plumbing and electrical skills are handy when he works on the houses he flips in his real estate business. And as a medical doctor, he cures the sick and ailing.

Dr. Luke Walker was born to Susanne and USAF doctor Maj. James Walker in Dayton Ohio 35 years ago, the second of six children. The Walkers moved to Warner Robins when he was just six months old along with his two brothers, Caleb and Benjamin, and three sisters, Sarah, Julia, and Elizabeth. When his father finished serving in the Air Force, he went into private practice and moved his family to Forsyth just before the flood in 1994.