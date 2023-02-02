Malik Herring

Forsyth native and former MP and UGA Bulldog Malik Herring and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl by beating the Bengals on Sunday.

Former Mary Persons and UGA star Malik Herring has yet another chance to get a ring after he and the Kansas City Chiefs made the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Herring plays defensive end for the Chiefs and has six tackles on the year.