Holly Gore of Forsyth is Dancing with the Stars to raise money for the battle against Alzheimers.
Gore was born and raised in middle Georgia. She grew up in sub-south and attended Windsor Academy. She has 2 older brothers, Lamar and Steve Huff. Her parents are Walter and Jackie Huff, both in their 90’s and doing very well. She graduated from Windsor and pursued a bachelors of nursing at Georgia College in Milledgeville. She graduated from Georgia College in 1994 and soon went back to GCSU to obtained a Masters in nursing and my FNP-C in 2002. She now works at OrthoGa as a Nurse Practitioner for Dr. William Dasher. She has specialized in spine disorders and patient care for the last 11 years but also has experience in Internal Medicine and Cardiology.
She she is not working she enjoys going to the gym, running and being involved in the Forsyth-Monroe County community. She attends Forsyth United Methodist Church where she is involved with their outreach ministries. Her son Jake is a junior at Mary Person HS where he enjoys playing football and baseball. Jackie, her daughter, is a junior at Georgia Tech studying neuroscience hoping to pursue a career in medicine. This year, she and her husband Phillip Gore will mark 26 years of marriage. They also have 3 dogs - Stella a chocolate lab, a rescue mix Penny and Juno - the most perfect dapple dachshund. She loves to shop, travel and spend time with friends and family.
She will be dancing in memory of Elizabeth Puckett, Ben Simpson and Ann Hooker who lost their battle with Alzheimer’s. She has spent almost 30 years in healthcare and has seen the suffering this disease places on an individuals and family members. “Now is our time to end this disease to stomp out Alzheimers,” said Gore.