Holly Gore

Holly Gore

Holly Gore of Forsyth is Dancing with the Stars to raise money for the battle against Alzheimers.

Gore was born and raised in middle Georgia. She grew up in sub-south and attended Windsor Academy. She has 2 older brothers, Lamar and Steve Huff. Her parents are Walter and Jackie Huff, both in their 90’s and doing very well. She graduated from Windsor and pursued a bachelors of nursing at Georgia College in Milledgeville. She graduated from Georgia College in 1994 and soon went back to GCSU to obtained a Masters in nursing and my FNP-C in 2002. She now works at OrthoGa as a Nurse Practitioner for Dr. William Dasher. She has specialized in spine disorders and patient care for the last 11 years but also has experience in Internal Medicine and Cardiology.