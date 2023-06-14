Tourism Partners

Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and Forsyth Main Street together hosted a Tourism Partners meeting on Thursday, June 8 to bring together some of the many businesses and organizations that serve the tourist industry in Monroe County. Often different components of the industry, such as hoteliers and downtown retailers and restauranteurs, have little opportunity to interact and share with one another common concerns and how they might assist one another. The meeting at the William Hubbard complex gave those who attended an opportunity to do so.

Forsyth CVB executive director Gilda Stanbery told the group the latest numbers available from the state show that tourism is at least a $62.2 million industry for Monroe County and employs nearly 800 people as well as bringing in sales tax for local government with each dollar spent in the county. 