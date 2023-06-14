Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) and Forsyth Main Street together hosted a Tourism Partners meeting on Thursday, June 8 to bring together some of the many businesses and organizations that serve the tourist industry in Monroe County. Often different components of the industry, such as hoteliers and downtown retailers and restauranteurs, have little opportunity to interact and share with one another common concerns and how they might assist one another. The meeting at the William Hubbard complex gave those who attended an opportunity to do so.
Forsyth CVB executive director Gilda Stanbery told the group the latest numbers available from the state show that tourism is at least a $62.2 million industry for Monroe County and employs nearly 800 people as well as bringing in sales tax for local government with each dollar spent in the county.
Forsyth Police Chief Woodrow Blue gave safety tips to the group. He said that lighting and enhanced visibility, especially in areas where people are coming and going, creates safety for both employees and visitors. Blue said the number one thing a business owner should do is have a camera system both inside and outside of the business. He said if a camera system is 10 years old it needs to be updated.
Blue said the recommendations for what to do in an active shooter situation have changed over the years. Rather than hiding from a shooter, the professional advice is now to run, to get out of the situation if at all possible.
“Hiding and waiting it out doesn’t work,” he said. If running isn’t possible, barricade one’s self. The last thing to do is fight it out. He said his office can give more specific information on creating a safe room, barricades and a safe route for the event of an active shooter.
Forsyth Fire Chief Kevin Bunn also attended the meeting and offered to provide safety information if requested. In response to a request for flyers reminding caregivers to be sure not to leave children or pets in hot cars, Blue said he will provide flyers to distribute.
Kemie Childs, Forsyth Main Street director, explained that Main Street focuses on making the Forsyth downtown area a place that people want to visit. It coordinates events, like the Summer Concert on the Square series, monthly Shop Small Saturdays, the Farmers Market and holiday activities, that bring people downtown. It also works to keep the historic appeal of Forsyth’s downtown, such as offering facade and sign grants to businesses to improve their exteriors.
In response to the primary concerns expressed at recent public work sessions, Childs said she is forming committees to improve beautification of downtown and parking. She said volunteers are always needed, both for the committees and at the events Forsyth Main Street hosts.
Rosemary Walker, curator of the Monroe County black history museum, Telling Our Story, welcomed the tourism partners to the William Hubbard Complex, where the museum is located. She talked about the collaboration between the Board of Education, county, city, Hubbard Alumni Association and others in creating the Complex, which is a draw for visitors and locals.
The auditorium and other parts of the William Hubbard Complex are available for community events but not for personal celebrations, like funerals, weddings or baby showers. Rental for a day is $500. Stanbery said that CVB can help find locations for events that the William Hubbard Complex doesn’t host.
Sam Patel, who owns and manages one of Forsyth’s hotels, asked that the downtown businesses send the hotels frequent updates about things happening in town that would interest guests at the hotels. He also noted that guests often check in on Sunday evenings looking for something to do or somewhere to eat and nothing is open in Forsyth so they head to Macon.
Childs said she has talked with downtown restaurants and businesses but that a labor shortage has employees working every other day and needing a break on Sundays. Lee Hamlin said that he has live music at Hamlin Hills every Sunday.
Stanbery said she appreciates input from Forsyth’s hotel owners and managers, many of whom also own and work with hotels at other locations and bring different perspectives and insights.
Walker invited everyone to a celebration of Juneteenth at the William Hubbard Complex on Saturday, June 17 beginning at 6 p.m. Bring a picnic spread and chairs and come ready to listen to the band and fellowship.