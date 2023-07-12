Roundabout Map

Proposed roundabout

Forsyth council on July 5 authorized Mayor Eric Wilson to sign a letter of support for a roundabout proposed by Georgia DOT at Lee Street/Hwy. 42 and Montpelier Road. The project is in an early planning stage, but GDOT policy requires support from the city before proceeding.

Daniel Trevorrow, GDOT district 3 traffic engineer in Thomaston, told Forsyth that the State Safety Program (out of State Traffic Operations) had agreed to fund the project at 100 percent. He said that no right-of-way purchase is anticipated, which should cut months off the process. The proposed roundabout can fit within the existing pavement footprint. DOT will install standard landscaping, but the City of Forsyth has the option of enhancing the landscaping and treating the location as a gateway to the city, within safety guidelines.