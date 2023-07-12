Forsyth council on July 5 authorized Mayor Eric Wilson to sign a letter of support for a roundabout proposed by Georgia DOT at Lee Street/Hwy. 42 and Montpelier Road. The project is in an early planning stage, but GDOT policy requires support from the city before proceeding.
Daniel Trevorrow, GDOT district 3 traffic engineer in Thomaston, told Forsyth that the State Safety Program (out of State Traffic Operations) had agreed to fund the project at 100 percent. He said that no right-of-way purchase is anticipated, which should cut months off the process. The proposed roundabout can fit within the existing pavement footprint. DOT will install standard landscaping, but the City of Forsyth has the option of enhancing the landscaping and treating the location as a gateway to the city, within safety guidelines.
DOT said between 2013-22, there were 44 crashes at the intersection; 36 percent were angle crashes with 81 percent of these being Hwy. 42 southbound left turners onto Montpelier colliding with Hwy. 42 northbound vehicles heading towards downtown. One resulted in fatality in 2021. 45 percent were rear end crashes, mostly in the right turn lane from Montpelier Ave. 25 percent of all the crashes resulted in injuries.
The DOT says the proposed roundabout directly addresses the angle crash concern by geometrically creating a low speed environment. Any crashes that do occur will likely be sideswipe rather than angle and be less severe with less injuries.The roundabout should also reduce rear end crash patterns.
Forsyth resident Angel Davis asked if the roundabout will be able to handle the heavy load of truck traffic that travels Lee Street. Former city manager Janice Storey said she had discussed that with GDOT. Since truck traffic travels straight through on Lee Street, it shouldn’t be problem.
“Anything is better than what we’re dealing with now,” said David Bailey, whose home is at the intersection where the roundabout is planned.
Wilson said the DOT representative said homeowners shouldn’t be affected. Although it is unusual for driveways to come into roundabouts, there are a few examples. Bailey said he is encouraged to hear some kind of plan since it is currently difficult to get out of his driveway at 8 a.m.
“I hope the city will step up and make it attractive,” he said.
Other concerns were the sounds of the loud brakes of 18-wheelers in a residential neighborhood and dangers to pedestrians crossing the street.
Darren Latch of Forsyth asked if DOT will have opportunities for public comments on the roundabout. Wilson said he would ask what the plans and schedule are for public comments.