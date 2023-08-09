Mayor Eric Wilson swore in Ralph Ogletree on Monday, Aug. 7 to serve in the council post of Melvin Lawrence who recently passed away. Ogletree will serve until Lawrence’s term ends on Dec. 31. Ogletree previously served on Forsyth City Council for many years and served as interim mayor. A new council member will be elected to the post in November and will take office in January.
With the resignation of council member Julius Stroud at the end of May, council was already short one member before the loss of Lawrence, and Ogletree’s service will help insure that city business is taken care of smoothly.