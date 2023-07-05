An informal group of Monroe County tennis players hopes that the new courts at Mary Persons will help bring back more players despite the surging popularity of pickle ball.
“It’s a lot easier to get a pickle ball game up because the learning curve on tennis is steeper,” said Brad Smith, owner of Beech Tree Supply in Bolingbroke and Warner Robins. Smith plays both sports but wants to grow Forsyth’s tennis group because he enjoys tennis as a more challenging sport.
“MP’s new courts are up and beautiful and we need some people to take advantage of them,” said Smith. “Maybe we can get a Forsyth team up to enter some tournaments.”
Will Davis of Forsyth, owner of the Reporter, agreed it’s been harder lately to get up a tennis match.
“Pickleball has made it harder to get four players for doubles,” said Davis. Davis and Smith are a member of a tennis group that has been playing on Sunday and Thursday nights for nearly 20 years.
The tennis group has 16 players on a group text, some of which have played together for almost 20 years. They usually play at 7 p.m. on Sunday and Thursday nights at the Mary Persons courts. While Mary Persons was building new tennis courts last year, they mostly didn’t play except a few times when they found other public courts to use for about 9 months. But the biggest challenge to re-building the group may be the surging popularity of pickle ball. Many tennis players are trying out the new sport, which uses a smaller court and a plastic instead of rubber ball. In fact one of the 8 new tennis courts at MP is lined for pickle ball as well.
Trey Bernard of Forsyth, a member of the tennis group who’s also the assistant tennis coach at Mary Persons, said he plays both sports but still prefers tennis to pickle ball.
“With tennis I can run anywhere,” said Bernard. Bernard notes that pickle ball players are not allowed to run into almost half the court, the so-called “kitchen” area by the net, unless the ball lands there.
While pickle ball famously draws a lot of older players eager for a sport that’s less demanding physically, Bernard said young people love pickle ball as well.
“They get excited talking about it,” said Bernard, who also teaches math at MP.
Bernard said that tennis and pickle ball are similar, and playing pickle ball has helped him become more aggressive in tennis.
“Pickle ball helped me not be afraid of the ball,” said Bernard. But they also require different shots and strategies.
“Plckle ball screwed up my tennis shots for a while,” said Bernard. “It takes some dedication and practice to do them both.”
The good thing about pickle ball, said Bernard, is that they can play indoors at the Monroe County Rec Department when it’s raining.
The Rec Department hosts open pickle ball every day but Saturday. The pickle ball hours are 9:30 a.m.-noon Monday thru Thursday, on Friday it’s 8:30-11 a.m. and on Sunday it’s 5-7 p.m.
Bernard, who’s also a member of the F-3 men’s workout group at Mary Persons on Thursday mornings, said the important thing is for people to get some kind of exercise. He said tennis helped him lose 50 pounds over 7 years after he had gotten up to 255 pounds in 2016.
On Sunday, July 2, Bernard’s tennis group was finally able to get 4 out of its 16 players to play tennis at 7 p.m. at the new MP tennis courts. Two of them, Bernard and Lance “Goat” Hutcheson, came to the tennis courts straight from pickle ball at the rec department.
To join the Mary Persons tennis group text, text to Will Davis at 478-550-8355.