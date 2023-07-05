tennis players

From left, tennis players Will Davis, Lance Hutcheson, Brad Smith and Trey Bernard say the hope the beautiful new courts at Mary Persons will help them recruit more players to keep their tennis group growing amidst the pickleball craze.

An informal group of Monroe County tennis players hopes that the new courts at Mary Persons will help bring back more players despite the surging popularity of pickle ball.

“It’s a lot easier to get a pickle ball game up because the learning curve on tennis is steeper,” said Brad Smith, owner of Beech Tree Supply in Bolingbroke and Warner Robins. Smith plays both sports but wants to grow Forsyth’s tennis group because he enjoys tennis as a more challenging sport.