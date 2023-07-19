Rev. Carol Grubbs Cook

Rev. Carol Grubbs Cook is getting settled into her office at Forsyth United Methodist Church.

Rev. Carol Grubbs Cook is the new pastor at Forsyth United Methodist Church, having just begun her assignment here after the July 4th holiday, but she is definitely not new to Monroe County. She grew up in Bolingbroke, graduated from Mary Persons and then earned her undergraduate degree at Tift College in Forsyth. Next she taught at Monroe Academy for three years, teaching elementary school music and directing the high school band.

Cook’s father and grandfather worked for the railroad, and when her father was transferred from East Point to Macon, he moved his family, including three-year-old Carol, to Bolingbroke. She considered the house to which they moved in Bolingbroke her home for the next 27 years. 