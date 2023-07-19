Rev. Carol Grubbs Cook is the new pastor at Forsyth United Methodist Church, having just begun her assignment here after the July 4th holiday, but she is definitely not new to Monroe County. She grew up in Bolingbroke, graduated from Mary Persons and then earned her undergraduate degree at Tift College in Forsyth. Next she taught at Monroe Academy for three years, teaching elementary school music and directing the high school band.
Cook’s father and grandfather worked for the railroad, and when her father was transferred from East Point to Macon, he moved his family, including three-year-old Carol, to Bolingbroke. She considered the house to which they moved in Bolingbroke her home for the next 27 years.
She was just 21 years old when she began teaching at Monroe Academy. After three years, she knew that teaching wasn’t her calling. God began leading her in a different direction. She accepted a part time job at Christ United Methodist Church working with its music program. It was a new church that had just opened and was filled with active members and a large youth group. Cook said the music director at Christ UMC was a great mentor for her and encouraged her to read, explore and meet with the superintendent about a career in ministry.
Cook enrolled in Candler School of Theology at Emory University and earned her Masters of Divinity. Since then she has served for 34 years at various churches around the North Georgia Conference. She served first in Newnan, then Hogansville, where she met her husband, Scott Cook. She was then assigned to Senoia, next to Rockmart and then to Clayton in the North Georgia mountains.
Her next position was district superintendent in LaGrange from 2010-2017. After a year at First Methodist Church in Chamblee, she became the pastor of First Methodist of McDonough, where she served for five years until coming to Forsyth. Cook said she loved the church in McDonough but hated the traffic congestion caused by the rapid development of the area and is delighted to be in Forsyth.
Although her family attended Bolingbroke United Methodist Church as she grew up, she participated in many youth activities at Forsyth UMC. She said she and her brother comprised the whole youth group at Bolingbroke UMC during most of the time she was growing up. She participated in the Girl Scouts program at Forsyth UMC and attended many activities with the daughter of one of the pastors. She volunteered one summer with a program working with children with dyslexia, and she attended services at the chapel at Tift College while Forsyth UMC met there after a fire destroyed its sanctuary.
In short, Cook feels very much at home at Forsyth UMC. As well as her background with the church, she said she also feels at home because Forsyth UMC has a very loving and caring congregation. She said the church is very involved in missions, which is her passion. She said she is looking forward to becoming involved with the mission teams, which include relationships with Glory Ridge, N.C. and Puerto Rico as well as local ministries that include a food pantry and Kingdom Builders.
Cook said her husband, Scott, is also excited to become active with the church and the community in Forsyth. He taught middle school science and Georgia history for several years and is now self-employed. He owns two franchises of Pigtails & Crewcuts, a hair salon for children. She said the salons struggled during covid, as did almost all businesses, but are thriving now. She and Scott have one son, Ryan Molock, 35, a daughter-in-law, Katie, and two grandchildren. Ryan was one of Scott’s students; he needed a family and they adopted him when he was 14. Her brother Rob Grubbs writes sports for the Reporter and the Newnan Times-Herald.
Cook said the present controversies within the United Methodist Church will “just have to play out.”
“It is a difficult time, but God is in the midst of it,” she said. “God has called me to be here; I’m not sure why, yet.”
Like many UMC churches, Forsyth UMC has asked the denomination for permission to hold a vote to leave the denomination this fall. Many UMC churches are leaving due to the heircarchy's movement away from the Bible.
Cook said she and Scott are “people people,” which is a part of their ministry. Cook said she is a relationship person, and relationships take time to build. However, she is already feeling affirmation throughout the Monroe County community.