The Forsyth Bicentennial Committee has chosen its logo for the celebration of Forsyth’s first 200 years. Citizens will soon be seeing the logo on social media, correspondence, banners, T-shirts and other items identified with the milestone. The logo was designed by Tia Eckelbarger, a sophomore at Mary Persons.
Gilda Stanbery, chair of the 15-member Bicentennial Committee, said the committee decided in February to ask for designs from local students because they wanted a designer who might still be available for the 250th celebration of Forsyth’s founding and because they saw an opportunity to get youth involved in the historic celebration.
Also, members of the committee have been impressed with the designs that students have created for local events. Stanbery said that Samantha Trevitt, Mary Persons art teacher, is a “super person to work with.” The committee explained to Trevitt what they wanted in the logo, and Trevitt encouraged her students to see what they could create.
Trevitt said she fosters some competition among her students and has them vote on their favorite designs. The logo contest was open to all of her classes. Trevitt said Tia is very creative and has a special talent for graphic art.
“Some of the kids love graphic designs,” said Trevitt. “They amaze me almost every day.”
Stanbery said that Trevitt knows how to pull creativity from her students. She said she is also appreciative of Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman because he is always willing to have students help with community projects, especially anything that lets the students shine.
Tia said she enjoys art but sees it as a hobby rather than a possible career at this point. She said that her favorite extracurricular activity at Mary Persons is JROTC. She participates in a number of JROTC activities and is on the riflery team.
Tia wanted to make the logo a basic hometown design but make it eye-catching. She wanted to incorporate a floral pattern; the yellow, blue and green colors were part of the instructions. She said she found a plethora of font designs that she could use to create the logo. She said she creates a design by visualizing it first and then working to make the visual image tangible.
Tia is the daughter of Samantha and Jason Eckelbarger. She has four sisters and two brothers; one of her sisters is also a student at Mary Persons. Tia has grown up in Forsyth; her grandmother lives on Main Street, and many of her family members live in the area.
Tia said she is impressed with 200 as a lot of years but said that she is not particularly interested in history. Maybe having her logo put in a time capsule to be opened in 50 years will spark a little interest in local history. Although the celebration of Forsyth’s Bicentennial will continue throughout 2023, the main events are planned for the weekend of Sept. 22-23-24.