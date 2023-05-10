The Forsyth Bicentennial Committee has chosen its logo for the celebration of Forsyth’s first 200 years. Citizens will soon be seeing the logo on social media, correspondence, banners, T-shirts and other items identified with the milestone. The logo was designed by Tia Eckelbarger, a sophomore at Mary Persons.

Gilda Stanbery, chair of the 15-member Bicentennial Committee, said the committee decided in February to ask for designs from local students because they wanted a designer who might still be available for the 250th celebration of Forsyth’s founding and because they saw an opportunity to get youth involved in the historic celebration. 