Dr. Alec Ridley with Staff

Staff at Internal Medicine Associates includes, left to right, Dr. Jeremy Goodwin, Tammy Barnett, Lisa Goodwin, Dr. Alec Ridley, Rebecca Jones, Dr. Craig Caldwell

Internal Medicine Associates of Georgia welcomed Dr. Alec Ridley to its team last fall. He joins physicians Dr. Craig Caldwell and Dr. Jeremy Goodwin and nurse practitioners Tammy Barnett, Lisa Goodwin and Rebecca Jones on the staff at the office across the street from Monroe County Hospital, 97 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Forsyth.

Ridley grew up in Macon, graduated from Westside High School and later earned his medical degree at Mercer University School of Medicine; so he is at home in Middle Georgia. He has lived in Monroe County for the last 2 1/2 years.