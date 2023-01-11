Internal Medicine Associates of Georgia welcomed Dr. Alec Ridley to its team last fall. He joins physicians Dr. Craig Caldwell and Dr. Jeremy Goodwin and nurse practitioners Tammy Barnett, Lisa Goodwin and Rebecca Jones on the staff at the office across the street from Monroe County Hospital, 97 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Forsyth.
Ridley grew up in Macon, graduated from Westside High School and later earned his medical degree at Mercer University School of Medicine; so he is at home in Middle Georgia. He has lived in Monroe County for the last 2 1/2 years.
“Things are going really well,” said Ridley. “I’m really happy here.”
He said he had worked with the staff of Internal Medicine Associates at the hospital for about a year and felt that the practice would be a good fit for him. Ridley worked for the U.S. Veterans Administration for the last four years, the last two of them in Macon.
He completed his undergraduate degree at Hampden-Sidney College in Virginia and worked in Savannah for four years before enrolling in medical school. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Colorado with a focus on primary care and then accepted a position with the Veterans Administration.
Ridley has two sisters who live in Atlanta, a brother who lives nearby and 10 cousins who live close enough for get-togethers in Middle Georgia, which makes Forsyth an especially good place for he and his wife, Jennie, to raise their eight-year-old son and five-year-old daughter. He said another plus is that the children attend school just a half-mile from his office.
When not on the job, as well as spending time with his family, Ridley enjoys gardening and yard work. He likes his Monroe County neighborhood and has even seen some of his neighbors as patients. He takes working in a small town, where he sees his patients around the community, in stride, saying so far everyone has been pretty respectful of professional boundaries.
One thing Ridley likes about his responsibilities at Internal Medicine medicine, focusing on both preventive care and disease treatment. Ridley said that although healthcare in general is still reeling from Covid-related issues like staffing and there are still some limitations, things are returning to normal at Internal Medicine Associates.
“We’re very much open for business,” he said. “People are feeling it’s safe to get back on track with taking care of health.”
Internal Medicine Associates is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 478-994-1010.