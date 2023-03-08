Ashley Bird of Monroe County will start chemotherapy this week, just a few days before she celebrates her 32nd birthday on March 15, for a very rare, aggressive cancer. She’ll be spending the week at the cancer center in Augusta as she is given three different drugs to combat the cancer.
Ashley will receive the first two drugs together over six hours as she sits in a chair and will then get the third drug over four days through a port.
“It’s a lot for my body to handle,” she said. “I hope it’s only three rounds.”
But she is optimistic that the harsh treatment plan will shrink the tumor in her face and take the pressure off of the nerves that have caused her excruciating pain for the last six months. Just having a diagnosis and a treatment plan brings her some comfort after months of visiting various doctors and trying to find an answer to what was causing debilitating symptoms.
After a car wreck in August, Ashley began suffering headaches and pain that steadily worsened. In October she could no longer work at her job with Waffle House. She is well known in the community because of her long tenure with Waffle House and the close relationship with customers and fellow workers that has created.
Ashley, known also as “Birdy,” started working at the Waffle House in Forsyth when she was 16. She graduated from Mary Persons in 2009 and has continued working at various Waffle Houses in the area, except for about six months when she worked as a correctional officer, long enough to decide that wasn’t what she wanted to do. Since 2015 she has worked at the Jackson/I-75 Waffle House off exit 201 while also working relief assignments at other Waffle Houses within commuting distance.
But now Ashley’s cancer has taken her vision and hearing on her right side and is also causing her difficulty in swallowing. It also causes seizures. Although the tumor is inoperable because of its location, she said her doctors are optimistic they will be able to control the symptoms by shrinking the tumor so that it no longer exerts pressure on her nerves. However, because the cancer is so aggressive, rapid and extreme rounds of treatment are needed.
Ashley’s treatment is planned for the next nine months, with radiation planned for five days/week over seven weeks and chemotherapy mixed in with the radiation treatments. Ashley and a supportive family member will have to stay in Augusta during these rounds of treatment. She said the cancer center is affiliated with the Lydia Project House and is working to arrange for her to stay there while she is in Augusta. For the induction chemotherapy this week, she is having to find accommodations near Augusta wherever she can.
Ashley said she loves the outdoors and is always ready to go on an adventure, especially if it includes fishing and hiking. She can’t wait to get back to that life and to her Waffle House family.
“I love my customers; that’s why I do it,” she said. “They treat me like family; they make my day.”
Her mother, sisters, extended family and girlfriend Summer have been very supportive of Ashley during her months of pain and deteriorating health as she searched for answers and now as she moves toward combatting the cancer diagnosis.
“My mom [Tammy Rafferzeder] has been my rock,” said Ashley. “She and Summer are taking care of me. They are my main support. The whole family has been great in supporting me. They are the reason I’m getting through.”
Ashley said she will never take her life or those who have supported her for granted. She is looking forward to new life and a fresh start when the treatments are over. She said the social worker, pharmacist and others on her team at the cancer center have been amazing as they work together to create a plan for her and adjust it as needed. She said they always call her back, usually within an hour, to answer her questions.
“I think I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be,” she said. “God has provided to get through and to keep my faith through it all. I’m taking it one day at a time.”
Ashley does have a fear that Waffle House policy may cause her to lose her insurance as her absence from work keeps getting longer. She will be able to keep insurance through COBRA, which allows a person to keep the policy they had through their employer by paying both their own and the employer’s portion of the cost, but that will cost her close to $900/month. Currently, even with insurance, she is facing the costs of transportation to and from Augusta, lodging, deductibles, co-pays and other expenses while not working.
Ashley said she had never had any major health problems before the cancer, which is very rare in the U.S., began affecting her.
“It was completely unexpected,” she said.
She is eager to begin treatment because lately, she has had more bad days than good days. The rain and humidity seem to make her condition worse. She said using humor and being a clown seems to be the best way to deal with bad days. She said she jokes that as soon as she can she wants to go fishing in the ocean and catch a bull shark so that she can ride it and be riding a bull and a shark at the same time.
“I look forward most to getting back to being me, a free-spirited person on the go,” she said.
After being limited in what she can eat because of cancer affecting her throat, Ashley said she is looking forward to having a big, juicy steak with a lobster tail on the side.
Ashley’s mother said anyone who would like to help can help most by praying for Ashley and her family. If you want to help financially there is a cash app QR code and a gofundme.com account at https://gofund.me/87f91e29. Deposits can be made to a donor account (Tammy Rafferzeder or Ashley Bird) at any United Bank location. Cards can be mailed to 64 Higgins Mill Road, Forsyth GA 31029.