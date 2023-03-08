Ashley Bird

Ashley Bird of Monroe County will start chemotherapy this week, just a few days before she celebrates her 32nd birthday on March 15, for a very rare, aggressive cancer. She’ll be spending the week at the cancer center in Augusta as she is given three different drugs to combat the cancer.

Ashley will receive the first two drugs together over six hours as she sits in a chair and will then get the third drug over four days through a port.