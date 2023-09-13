A 36-year-old Forsyth woman was taken to jail after refusing to sign a citation for not dimming her headlights on I-75 N on Sept. 6 around 6:10 a.m. According to the incident report from the sheriff’s office, Cpl. Larry Sullivan saw Rashida Ajani Hall of Apt. A3, Rockland Apartments on Recreation Road, behind another vehicle in the middle lane, driving her black 2014 Lexus with her headlights on bright.
Sullivan turned on his emergency lights, and after pulling over on the left shoulder, Hall looked frustrated and asked why she had been stopped, saying she knew she was not speeding. Sullivan agreed that she wasn’t speeding. He told her she was stopped for her bright headlights and asked for her license.
When Sullivan handed Hall the citation, she said her brights were on because she couldn’t see well and, in the past, had suffered cancer in one of her eyes. Sullivan explained to Hall it was against the law and a safety issue to travel behind a vehicle with bright lights on. Hall told him she did not want to sign the citation and wanted to contest it.
Sullivan replied there was a court date if she wanted to contest the charge and that she would be taken to jail if she did not sign the citation. Hall stated again that wasn’t right and that she did not want to sign the citation. Sullivan repeated that she would be arrested and jailed if she did not. Hall said she would not sign and picked up her phone.
Sullivan opened Hall’s door and asked her to step out of the car. She refused. Sullivan instructed her to exit the vehicle multiple times, but she refused. Sullivan reached into the Lexus, removed her seatbelt, and grabbed her left wrist. She was told to exit several more times, which she refused and began pulling away. Finally, Sullivan pulled her out and handcuffed her. As he walked Hall to the patrol vehicle, Hall continued to argue, yell and tried to pull away. When placed in the backseat, she straightened her legs and refused to get in. Sullivan then called deputy John Morgan to take her to jail. When Morgan arrived, she complied without further incident, and Morgan turned her over to jail staff. She was cited for failure to dim headlights, refusing to sign a citation and obstruction. Buice’s Wrecker Service was called to take away the Lexus.