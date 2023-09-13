HALL

HALL

A 36-year-old Forsyth woman was taken to jail after refusing to sign a citation for not dimming her headlights on I-75 N on Sept. 6 around 6:10 a.m. According to the incident report from the sheriff’s office, Cpl. Larry Sullivan saw Rashida Ajani Hall of Apt. A3, Rockland Apartments on Recreation Road, behind another vehicle in the middle lane, driving her black 2014 Lexus with her headlights on bright. 

Sullivan turned on his emergency lights, and after pulling over on the left shoulder, Hall looked frustrated and asked why she had been stopped, saying she knew she was not speeding. Sullivan agreed that she wasn’t speeding. He told her she was stopped for her bright headlights and asked for her license. 