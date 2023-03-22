A Forsyth woman has filed suit against the Big Chic saying that an umbrella on the restaurant patio struck her in the head in 2021.
Lysise Colvard of Forsyth claims in her lawsuit that on April 21, 2021, she was sitting on the Big Chic patio when an unattached patio umbrella flew into her, striking her in the back of the head.
Colvard said she suffered mental and physical injuries as a result including permanent impairment, past, present and future pain and suffering and mental anguish. She is asking for an amount to fully compensate for her injuries and damages, and said her medical bills continue to increase.
Colvard filed her suit in Monroe County Superior Court on Feb. 6, two months before the statute of limitations expired, through attorney Brad Thomas of Fried Goldberg LLC.