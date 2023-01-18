Barkley

Four women were charged after an early-morning home invasion at Union Hill Apartments on Jan. 1. According to the incident report from the Forsyth Police Department, Cpl. Bruce Hughley and officer Anais Benjamin were dispatched to Apt. 8B after a report of fighting inside the apartment around 3:30 a.m.

The front window had been broken out and there was a lot of commotion inside the residence when the officers arrived and broke up the fight. The tenant, Casanae Watson, 30, told Hughley that several women came into her home and assaulted her and her friend Christine Price, 31, who also lives in the complex.