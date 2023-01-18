Four women were charged after an early-morning home invasion at Union Hill Apartments on Jan. 1. According to the incident report from the Forsyth Police Department, Cpl. Bruce Hughley and officer Anais Benjamin were dispatched to Apt. 8B after a report of fighting inside the apartment around 3:30 a.m.
The front window had been broken out and there was a lot of commotion inside the residence when the officers arrived and broke up the fight. The tenant, Casanae Watson, 30, told Hughley that several women came into her home and assaulted her and her friend Christine Price, 31, who also lives in the complex.
One woman, Kynautica McCall, 23, of Macon was holding a broom handle and trying to leave the apartment with Michael Lucear when the officers entered the apartment. There was blood and glass everywhere and two windows were broken at the rear of the apartment. Watson had injuries to her right eye and forehead and Price had injuries to her left hand. EMS checked them both.
Watson told the officers that she and some friends had been out to the club The Stixxx in Macon and had a confrontation with some women and that when they left the club, they were followed by three carloads of women.
Watson said that once she got home, she saw the women in the apartment complex, and they exchanged words. Ms. Watson then went into her apartment to check on her two-year-old and found that McCall and several other unknown women were in her apartment, and the fight broke out.
Breanna Walton, 27, of Forsyth was charged with assault, property damage (2 charges), and home invasion. Romalysia Barkley, 28, Forsyth, was also charged with assault, property damage, and home invasion. Kynautica McCall was cited for assault and property damage, Kenichia Jones, 27, of Union Hill Apartments, Apt. 9A was charged with aggravated assault and property damage. The case was turned over to Inv. Alan Henderson.