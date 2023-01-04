Hometown musicians The Rescue Dog Band headlined the New Year’s Eve Party on the Square Saturday night before a crowd of around 400 people who preferred dancing over watching the Peach Bowl. The game between the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs ended on the stroke of midnight with a stunning, come-from-behind UGA victory.
Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson, who started the Forsythia Ball Drop tradition when he first took office in 2016, thanked the crowd for supporting local merchants throughout the year. Councilman Chris Hewitt, who was one of two Georgia Tech fans in the crowd, was also on the stage with the mayor.