Forsyth Main Street held its last concert of the 2023 Concert on the Square series on Saturday, Aug. 5, and it was a successful finale for the season. A large crowd turned out to enjoy the music of ‘Kenny on the Keys’, the pleasant summer evening and the friendly folks of Monroe County and the surrounding area.
A highlight of the event was the rib and chicken plates and sandwiches sold by local Forsyth Lodge No. 425. Food trucks have been part of some of the other concerts, but it would be hard to measure up to the culinary level of tender, flavorful ribs and chicken available from the hard-working Forsyth Lodge cooks at Saturday’s concert. The sauce recipe may be one of the best-kept secrets in the area. Other good food was available from downtown restaurants, including The Pickled Okra, Grits Cafe, Scoops Forsyth, Fox City Brewing Company, Jonah’s on Johnston and Sol Tacos & Tequila.
Forsyth Main Street coordinator Kemie Childs said she was pleased with the event. She has dealt with inclement weather causing concert delays, band members getting sick and concertgoers getting used to the new location for the stage over the season and was glad to enjoy the final concert without any unforeseen challenges.
Besides enjoying the sounds of the music, Kenny on the Keys had many concert-goers on their feet dancing to the songs, from line dancing to slow dancing. The courthouse lawn and the streets surrounding it were filled with folks of all ages and various backgrounds, families and friends, savoring the end-of-season night together.
Childs reminded everyone to mark calendars for the next big event on Sept. 22-24 when Forsyth will celebrate its bicentennial with a festival on the square that will include arts & crafts, games, fireworks, live music, balloon rides, food, a flyover and activities for children.