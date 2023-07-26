MONROE OUTDOORS
It is not unusual to see white-tailed deer in Monroe County. In fact, we spot them so frequently we often quickly forgot these encounters. However, we are inclined to remember seeing a buck sporting a set of large antlers or a doe accompanied by a pair of spotted fawns.
Recently Monroe Countian Debbie Coleman saw something far more extraordinary. Through the back window of her home, she saw a doe with not one, two or even three fawns. She was gazing at the rarest of the rare—a doe accompanied by four spindly legged fawns. This is something few people will see in their lifetime.
I know I have never seen a doe with four fawns. In fact, nobody I talked to had seen a doe with quadruplets either. When I asked a former colleague and fellow retired Georgia Wildlife Resources Davison biologist, Reggie Thackston, about the subject, he told me he too had never seen it. He went on to say that, while working for the South Carolina Department Of Natural Resources, from 1985-87 he examined the reproductive tracks of anywhere from 200-250 does. He never encountered quadruplets. However, he added that he thought that it was possible for a doe to give birth to quadruplets.
Next I began researching all the books I own dealing with white-tailed deer and mammals. I was surprised that I could find no references of this phenomenon.
I then turned my attention to trying to locate recent reports issued by wildlife agencies. I finally found studies conducted in Ohio and Pennsylvania that dealt with the subject.
The deer family (Cervids) in North America includes the mule deer, white-tailed moose, elk and reindeer. All of these animals are capable of having multiple births. However, twins are rare in moose and elk while reindeer produce twins 20-25 percent of the time. On the other hand, white-tailed deer typically give birth to one to three fawns per year. Typically, whitetail does give birth to two fawns that are not identical. Deer living in poor deer habitat are likely to produce only one fawn. On some occasions, a doe will have triplets, though they are rare in other members of the deer family. It is almost unheard of for a doe to give birth to quadruplets.
Whenever a doe is seen with three or more fawns it is sometimes suggested that she simply has adopted one or more fawns borne by another mother. While that is possible, the truth of the matter is whitetail does rarely, if ever, do so.
According to Mike Tonkovich, the Deer Program Manager for the Ohio Division of Wildlife, only one-half of one percent of all deer pregnancies in the Buckeye State result in quadruplet fawns. In comparison, triplets are born eight percent of the time.
In another study, the Pennsylvania Game Commission examined the embryos found in 6,253 road-killed does. The study revealed that only 2 percent (125) were carrying triplets. As a result, only 1 in 50 does in the Keystone State give birth to triplets. No mention was made that any of the deer examined in the study was carrying quadruplets.
It is interesting to note the odds of a woman giving birth to quadruplets without the assistance of medical technology are 1:700,000.
If you would like to watch a video, Debbie took of the special deer family visit mymcr.net on your computer. You can also find it on the Monroe County Reporter on Facebook.
These youngsters are so adorable and photogenic; viewing this video might change your attitude about deer munching on your vegetables, flowers and shrubs in your backyard.
Terry Johnson is a retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.