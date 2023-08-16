Mount de Sales Academy will welcome retired US Navy four- star Admiral William H. McRaven as a guest speaker at the school’s Honor Code Assembly Thursday, Aug. 17.
Emily Brown, Principal of the Upper School, was recently inspired by one of McRaven’s books and asked him to speak to her students. She was surprised he responded quickly and agreed to speak. He has no prior connection to anyone at Mount de Sales.
Mount de Sales, a private Catholic College Prep school, starts classes Wednesday August 16. Thursday, all students will attend an assembly about the Honor Code inspired by the Sisters of Mercy. The Honor Code calls for students to uphold values such as being respectful, kind, and compassionate, as well as avoiding lying, cheating, and stealing.
McRaven was the 9th commander of the US Special Operations Command from 2011-2014 and oversaw Operation Neptune Spear, the Special Ops raid that located Osama Bin Laden in 2011. He was runner-up for Time Magazine Person of the Year due to his role in the operation.
The son of a career Air Force officer, McRaven entered the Navy after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, where he majored in journalism. After a career as a Navy SEAL, he earned a Master’s from the Naval Postgraduate School.
As the longest serving Navy SEAL, he retired from the military in 2014. He served as Chancellor for the University of Texas System from 2015-2018. After stepping down, he joined the board of ConocoPhillips in 2018 and the board of Palantir Technologies in 2022.
McRaven is also a Professor of Public Affairs at the University of Texas-Austin Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs.
He has received numerous awards and decorations, including the Distinguished American award in 2016 and the National Intelligence Award. He was portrayed by Christopher Stanley in the 2012 film Zero Dark Thirty about the hunt for Bin Laden.
The Trump Campaign Transition Team considered him as a candidate for National Security Advisor. He was not selected, and would later have disputes with President Trump after saying Trump’s attitude towards the press was a threat to democracy. Trump accused him of being a fan of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, to which McRaven responded that he was a fan of President Obama, President Bush, and all presidents.
McRaven has published four books, including most recently The Hero Code: Lessons Learned from a Life Well Lived and The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy).
McRaven has a history of inspiring school speeches. His 2014 speech at University of Texas commencement has had over 60 million views on YouTube. In what is often referred to as the “Make your Bed” speech, he told students that they would meet on average 10,000 people in their lifetimes, and should strive to change the lives of ten of these, who could in turn change the lives of ten others. If it kept going, they could change the lives of millions.
He encouraged students to make their beds each morning because the little things in life matter. After they achieved the first task of the day, the sense of pride that follows would encourage them to keep completing tasks, and one small task would turn into a day of many finished tasks.
As he speaks to the Cavaliers this Thursday, McRaven will share his wisdom and inspire a new generation. Although he is unable to make the trip to Macon, he will join the assembly virtually.