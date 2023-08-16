Admiral William McRaven

Admiral William McRaven will be the Honor Code Assembly speaker at Mt. de Sales on Thursday. 

 Win McNamee

Mount de Sales Academy will welcome retired US Navy four- star Admiral William H. McRaven as a guest speaker at the school’s Honor Code Assembly Thursday, Aug. 17. 

Emily Brown, Principal of the Upper School, was recently inspired by one of McRaven’s books and asked him to speak to her students. She was surprised he responded quickly and agreed to speak. He has no prior connection to anyone at Mount de Sales. 