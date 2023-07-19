Austin Emener

2020 First Presbyterian graduate Austin Emener was drafted in the 16th round of the MLB Baseball draft last week by the Colorado Rockies. (Photos/Courtesy of the Macon Bacon)

 

Former First Presbyterian Viking Austin Emener had his name called last week in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft. A 2020 graduate of FPD, Emener was selected in the 16th round by the Colorado Rockies organization. 

After high school, Emener signed with the University of North Alabama. In two seasons, he struck out 86 batters in just 76 innings. He transferred to East Tennessee State University after the 2022 season. 