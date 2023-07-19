Former First Presbyterian Viking Austin Emener had his name called last week in the 2023 Major League Baseball draft. A 2020 graduate of FPD, Emener was selected in the 16th round by the Colorado Rockies organization.
After high school, Emener signed with the University of North Alabama. In two seasons, he struck out 86 batters in just 76 innings. He transferred to East Tennessee State University after the 2022 season.
As a junior last spring, he pitched in 15 games with eight starts. He finished 2-4 in 53 innings and was second on the team with 62 strikeouts.
Emener was also a member of the Macon Bacon of the Coastal Plain League. He was a perfect 4-0 with a 3.05 ERA, and he continued his strikeout abilities with 31 in just 17 innings.
East Tennessee State Head Baseball Coach Joe Pennucci said, “I am very excited for Austin; he is a hard worker and a talented young man. I am excited to see what the future brings him.”