It all came down to Lucas Buckner. In a game with more twists and turns than a Quentin Tarantino movie, the senior kicker calmly made a 20-yard field goal with five seconds remaining to give the First Presbyterian Vikings a 44-44 tie over the Laney Wildcats.
After taking a 6-0 lead early in the game, the Vikings found themselves behind 20-6 after an 80-yard touchdown run by Laney's Angus Myrick just a few moments later. For Head Coach Brett Collier and the Vikings, it was time to go into four-wheel drive mode to avoid getting blown out.
Quarterback Jakhari Williams answered the call. He found Ben McElreath for a 22-yard touchdown pass and then ran one in from 12 yards to tie the game back up at 20-20.
Myrick returned to his old tricks with another touchdown to put the Wildcats back up, but Williams continued to have the answers. He found McElreath again for a 22-yard score, and with a Bucker extra point, the Vikings were back in the lead at 27-26.
The Williams to McElreath connection was again called upon a few moments later to give the Vikings a 34-32 lead midway through the third. Sadly, McElreath later broke his collar bone and is out for 8 weeks.
The fourth quarter was a frenzy. The Vikings retook the lead on Williams' legs when he scored from the ten-yard line, only to see the Wildcats chew up the yardage and the clock with an apparent game-winning touchdown with just a minute remaining.
That set up the Buckner heroics to earn a well-deserved tie against their GHSA Class 2A opponent.
In the end, Williams went 16-for-23 for 264 yards passing and four touchdowns while rushing for 85 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings continue their non-region schedule this Friday night against the Pinewood Christian Patriots at home.
Last year, Patriot quarterback Banks Booth threw four touchdowns in their 34-28 victory over the Vikings.