It all came down to Lucas Buckner. In a game with more twists and turns than a Quentin Tarantino movie, the senior kicker calmly made a 20-yard field goal with five seconds remaining to give the First Presbyterian Vikings a 44-44 tie over the Laney Wildcats. 

After taking a 6-0 lead early in the game, the Vikings found themselves behind 20-6 after an 80-yard touchdown run by Laney's Angus Myrick just a few moments later. For Head Coach Brett Collier and the Vikings, it was time to go into four-wheel drive mode to avoid getting blown out. 