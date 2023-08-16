The FPD Vikings won a scrimmage over West Laurens on Friday in Macon 28-24 on the strength of three touchdown passes from quarterback Jakhari Wiiliams to Carter Hays. Running back Hayden Aulds added a 33-yard touchdown run in the opener under first-year head coach Brett Collier. Lucas Buckner and Jake Green had the PATs for FPD.  The Vikings open the season hosting Parklane Academy from Mississippi in the GIAA Classic at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. See the Reporter’s inaugural preview of Macon Prep Football in next week’s edition. 