Coach Brett Collier

FPD players douse Coach Brett Collier with Powerade after his first career win as head coach on Friday. (Photo/Milton Heard)

 Milton HEARD

The First Presbyterian Head Football Coach got his first career coaching win Friday in Columbus, Georgia, against Brookstone Academy 46-28. 

Viking quarterback Jakhari Williams made the first appearance of his senior year a spectacular one. He passed for 168 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 130 yards. Senior running back Hayden Aulds also eclipsed the 100-yard mark with 144 yards and two touchdowns. 