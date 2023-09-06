The First Presbyterian Head Football Coach got his first career coaching win Friday in Columbus, Georgia, against Brookstone Academy 46-28.
Viking quarterback Jakhari Williams made the first appearance of his senior year a spectacular one. He passed for 168 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 130 yards. Senior running back Hayden Aulds also eclipsed the 100-yard mark with 144 yards and two touchdowns.
With the game at 14-13 late in the second quarter, the Viking offense put on the afterburners and scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes before the half.
The final score represented a game that was much closer than it was. Brookstone scored two touchdowns in the last half of the fourth quarter against some of the younger Vikings.
Junior receiver Ben McElreath caught the two touchdown passes from Williams. Other receptions were made by Aulds, Breck Griffin, and Gavin Spillers.
On defense, the Vikings held Brookstone to just 47 yards rushing and registered 12 tackles for loss. Spiller led with four, while Major Simmons and Patrick Thompson had two.
It was the first time since Nov. 12, 1999, that someone other than Coach Greg Moore won a game as the head coach of the Vikings. Cater Pierce was the last to do it in the 199 playoffs against Tiftarea Academy.
Coach Moore retired after last season with 163 career wins and six region championships.
The Vikings will look to give Coach Collier his second win and his first at home when they host the Laney Wildcats (1-1) Friday night. More good news for FPD is that senior receiver Carter Hays is expected back after a concussion. The Laney Wildcats are in GHSA Class 2A and defeated Hephzibah two weeks ago 16-13.