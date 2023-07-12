PASTOR’S CORNER
This past week on July 4th we celebrated and remembered the birth of American Independence. There were fireworks, parades, concerts, family gatherings and barbeques. People packed beaches and backyard swimming pools celebrating freedom.
It is always great to celebrate our American Independence. We have so many freedoms because of the sacrifice of men and women that have gone before us.
I hope you didn’t let the 4th of July pass you by without thinking about spiritual matters. When I think about the freedoms that are afforded us today because of our forefathers I can’t help but be thankful that I live in a country where I am blessed to be able to worship God freely. There are many places in our world that still are not allowed to worship anything other than what is mandated by the government.
I can’t help but be thankful for the religious freedom we have in the United States to worship through whatever religion or deity we choose. I choose to worship Christ and through that worship I can experience freedom. In that freedom I choose to serve and love one another.
Galatians 5:13 states: “For you have been called to live in freedom, my brothers, and sisters. But don’t use your freedom to satisfy your sinful nature. Instead, use your freedom to serve one another in love.”
At the core of being free in Christ lies the foundation of faith. Embracing Jesus as Lord and Savior allows individuals to break free from the shackles of sin and experience true freedom. This freedom is not confined to external circumstances but encompasses the liberation of the human soul.
Through Christ’s sacrificial death and resurrection, believers are reconciled with God, forgiven of their sins and granted the gift of eternal life. This foundation establishes the unshakable basis upon which freedom in Christ is built.
Sin, a pervasive force that enslaves and corrupts, is one of the greatest barriers to human freedom. However, being free in Christ empowers individuals to overcome the power of sin. Through the indwelling of the Holy Spirit, believers are equipped to resist temptation, walk in righteousness, and lead lives that honor God.
The transformative work of the Holy Spirit enables believers to break free from the destructive patterns of sin and embrace a life of holiness and purity. This liberates us from guilt and shame that sin imposes so we can experience the fullness of God’s grace and mercy.
When we are free in Christ, we not only experience freedom from sin, but we are empowered to love and serve others selflessly. When the love of Christ dwells within us it compels us to be compassionate, to forgive and show grace to those around us. This frees us from our own desires of selfishness and greed and enables us to live lives marked by love, kindness and generosity.
We realize that true greatness lies in humble service to others. When we put others before ourselves through service we reflect the love of Christ, we bring hope to the broken and we bring life to the gospel and God’s redemptive plan for humanity.
Being free in Christ is a transformative reality that transcends mere philosophical or theological concepts. It is an experiential truth that liberates lives, transforms hearts, and provides the foundation for a purposeful existence.
This freedom is an invitation to embrace the fullness of
God’s grace and walk in his forgiveness. May we each live out our freedom, Freedom in Christ, letting it shape our lives and impact our world.
Rev. Hambric Brooks is pastor of First Baptist Church Forsyth, 95 West Morse Street. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored each week by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the third Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. The next meeting will be Aug. 17 at a place to be announced.