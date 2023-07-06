On Saturday, June 24, the Rocky Creek Baptist Church Motorcycle Ministry hosted a benefit ride for Ashley Bird, a Monroe County native who is battling a very rare and aggressive head and neck cancer. The ride raised $2,846, but with a donation made by F.A.T. Ministries in Bolingbroke, the benefit raised $4,846. There were a total of 49 motorcycles along with 7 additional vehicles and the Rocky Creek Baptist Church bus loaded with passengers that participated in the ride that left Rocky Creek Baptist Church at 9:30 am and traveled to the Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park at Pine Mountain with a stop in Warm Springs. The ride totaled 128 miles and took five hours to complete. After the ride the participants enjoyed a BBQ lunch sponsored by the Monroe County Reporter and provided by Michael Bridgers of Nut Job Barbecue. Ashely thanked all of the riders and said she was most humbled by the outpouring of love the community has shown to her.
Ashley, known to everyone as “Birdy”, and is 2009 graduate of Mary Persons High School, was diagnosed with Nasopharyngeal Cancer following seizure activity in August of 2022 which caused her to have a serious car accident. Along with the seizure activity, Ashley began to develop other symptoms, particularly a severe head pain behind the right eye that was not relieved with medications, loss of vision in the right eye, and loss of sweat and tear production to the right side of her face. By October of 2022 Ashley was no longer physically able to complete her duties at her job at Waffle House where she had worked since she was 16 years old and was forced to give up a life of independence and move back home with her parents.