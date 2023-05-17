Friends of High Falls State Park spent its Tuesday meeting making more friends as about 20 nearby residents stopped by to enjoy pizza and Cornhole competition. Some of us were learning how to play and score while others were demonstrating serious expertise. All of us enjoyed the pizza provided by the Friends group.
Upcoming events supported by the Friends of High Falls State Park will include cleaning the garden around the park office, twilight paddles on the lake, another Cornhole social, and the Tri Not to Get Wet Triathlon on Saturday, October 7. Sign up to compete at www.ultrasignup.com. The cost is only $50 until August and includes a 3-mile trail run, 11-mile bike ride and a 1-2-mile paddle (depending on how straight you paddle).