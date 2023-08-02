Monroe County Extension 4-H Agent Rachel Frisbie received the 2023 Ryles Rising Star Award at the Georgia 4-H Congress held July 18-21in Atlanta.
The Ryles Rising Star Award was established in 2010 when Dr. Bo Ryles retired from his position as Georgia's State 4-H Leader. This special award recognizes an outstanding 4-H staff member in the first five years of his or her employment for outstanding contributions to the success of 4-H.
Frisbie has increased Monroe County 4-H participation by more than 520 percent in just over one year. She leads 40 in-school programs and has established comprehensive opportunities for all 4-H youth, including a brand new Outdoor Adventure Club.
Frisbie was recognized and received the award at the Leadership Banquet of State 4-H Congress. She was nominated by UGA Extension Northeast District Program Development Coordinator for 4-H, Dr. Al Parker.
“I was honored to nominate Rachel and so excited that she was chosen for this award,” said Parker. “She is very deserving and I am happy she has been recognized for her exceptional work in Monroe County.”