Rachel Frisbie

Pictured, left to right, are Melanie Biersmith, current Georgia State 4-H Leader, Rachel Frisbie, Monroe County 4-H Agent, Dr. Bo Ryles, retired Georgia State 4-H Leader.

Monroe County Extension 4-H Agent Rachel Frisbie received the 2023 Ryles Rising Star Award at the Georgia 4-H Congress held July 18-21in Atlanta.

The Ryles Rising Star Award was established in 2010 when Dr. Bo Ryles retired from his position as Georgia's State 4-H Leader. This special award recognizes an outstanding 4-H staff member in the first five years of his or her employment for outstanding contributions to the success of 4-H. 