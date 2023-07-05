sisters with Reporter

Sisters Mackenzle Rosser and Meredith Kurtzahn.

Sisters Mackenzle Rosser and Meredith Kurtzahn took their favorite hometown newspaper, the Reporter, with them to see the Battle of Culloden Memorial in Scotland this past weekend. It’s the city for which the town of Culloden in Monroe County was named. The ladies are the daughters of Frank Vaughan, the long-time history teacher at the old Monroe Academy.