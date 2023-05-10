n her Manager’s Report to city council on May 1, city manager Janice Hall said that representatives of Waste Management, the company handling Forsyth’s garbage pick up, will attend council May 15 meeting to answer complaints about service.
The city’s grapple truck continues to have problems. Hall hopes it will be back in operation within a day or two.
Hall said the Regional Commission submitted an application to Firehouse Subs for self-controlled breathing apparatus devises for Forsyth fire department. Hall reported that right-of-way trimming is estimated to take five weeks. It started two weeks ago and will include the areas of Kynette/ Blount/ Willis Wilder, Jackson Heights, Martin Luther King Jr./Old Brent Road, Russell Parkway/N. Lee St., Brookwood/Union Hill, Sharp/Hunter/Jones, W. Chambers & W. Main, Powerhouse Rd/Mays St.
Hall said the county manager notified her that the phone system at the 911 Center is being replaced for $515,234 and that the city’s share is $77,285. The unbudgeted expense will be spread over 5-7 month.
Hall ordered 4-way solar flashing stop signs for intersections at Johnston, Adams, Kimball and Harris Streets. She expects them to arrive to be installed in four weeks.
Hall is working with the public works department to add a skilled laborer position at pay grade 15 with starting pay of $12.81. Current city laborers at grade 10 (starting pay $10.61) will move to the new level. There are now plans to remodel the current public works building, a cement and block building, instead of moving the public works department to the corner of Chambers and Harris because the fire station needs to be farther north to cover the northern part of the city, precluding the use of the public works building for a fire station. Hall said the plan is to move employees out temporarily while renovating the building and to demolish the old house used as training for fire and police.
Hall said paperwork has been prepared for leasing the old city hall annex to the Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The city’s agreement with H2O Innovations, which operates Forsyth’s water and sewer systems, expires Dec. 31. City council can approve a one-year renewal.
Council will be asked to consider a change in hours at the city parks on May 15. Current hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. except for no closure for the walking trail at County Club Park. Otis Ingram will give an update on his Senior Living Center to council on May 15.
Hall reported she contacted the county and Board of Education about working together on widening and resurfacing Montpelier Road. The county hasn’t responded; BOE will discuss the possibility at its May 9 meeting.
Hall said Forsyth will work toward certification as a diversified city. She said there are a number of steps required for certification.