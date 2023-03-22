Rodeo

High school senior Ellie Butler and her coach will entertain the crowd at the Forsyth rodeo on March 24 and 25 with their trick riding act. (Photo courtesy of Ashley Riner)

The Monroe County Recreation Department arena, 100 Dan Pitts Drive, Forsyth will be filled with rodeo action and excitement on Friday and Saturday, March 24 & 25 when the Georgia High School Rodeo Association returns to the venue for a second consecutive year.

Last year the rodeo attracted a standing room only crowd; so as well as an additional performance night the rodeo will be adding more seating. Forsyth’s Branded Starr Boutique will be a sponsor and vendor.