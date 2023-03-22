The Monroe County Recreation Department arena, 100 Dan Pitts Drive, Forsyth will be filled with rodeo action and excitement on Friday and Saturday, March 24 & 25 when the Georgia High School Rodeo Association returns to the venue for a second consecutive year.
Last year the rodeo attracted a standing room only crowd; so as well as an additional performance night the rodeo will be adding more seating. Forsyth’s Branded Starr Boutique will be a sponsor and vendor.
The event will bring about 100-120 contestants to Forsyth and, according to Ashley Riner, 2022-23 state treasurer of the GHS Rodeo Association, there will be contestants from Alabama, Florida and Tennessee as well as Georgia since youth are welcome to cross state lines to find competitive events.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the action begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per person but free for those ages 5 and under. Spectators are encouraged to come cheer the riders and enjoy the displays of horsemanship.
Ellie Butler, a high school senior who competes in barrel racing and pole bending, will perform a trick riding act with her coach. The team is called Dynamite Dame Trick and Fancy Riders
There will be a performance of high school and junior high rough stock and one set of timed events at the rodeo open to the public. The remainder of the high school and all junior high timed events will be on Saturday morning and afternoon.
Concessions will be provided by Maynard Baptist Church of Monroe County as well as The Grumpy Pig (a BBQ food truck), Big Chick on the Go, Coffeeagogo (ice cream and coffee) and Pinky’s Ice.
The rodeo is open to students from 5th to 12th grade who are members of the Association. Featured events include barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and break-away roping for the young ladies and bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, calf roping and steer wrestling for the young men, plus team roping.
Riner explained that the high school rodeo season is from September to May; state finals will be held in Perry on May 26-28. The top four in each event qualify for national finals in the high school division (9th-12 grade), which will be held in Gillette, Wyoming July 16-22.
The state junior high school division competition will be at Perry May 25-26. Nationals for juniors (5th-8th graders) will also be in Perry on June 18-24. This elite competition brings riders from 48 states, Mexico, Canada and Australia.