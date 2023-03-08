MCR Booth

Will Davis at the Monroe County Reporter's Forsythia Booth  - 2022

The weatherman says Saturday may be the best day to attend this weekend’s Forsythia Festival. While it will be cooler, with highs around 64, it is supposed to be sunny on Saturday. There’s a 77 percent chance of rain Sunday and cooler with a high around 60. Be sure to come by the Reporter booth this weekend where we’ll be registering new and recurring subscribers for a $1300 AR-15 from Juliette-owned Primary Weapons. The Reporter will also be giving away keychains and flashlights. See you at the Festival!  