A 200th birthday is a great opportunity for a party, and the Bicentennial Committee is planning a bash for the City of Forsyth that everyone will enjoy. The main party will be all weekend long from a Retro-concert on the square Friday night, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept 24.
Don’t miss the special events on Saturday and Sunday, especially the dunking booth. Check out the line up of local officials and personalities who’ve graciously agreed to give the public the chance to express their opinions by plunging them into cold water (which will probably feel good if it’s as hot as it’s been lately.)
Katie Rowland English is in charge of the Dunking Booth. She has lined up the booth, has Forsyth Fire Chief Kevin Bunn set to fill it with water and has the newly formed 2024 Leadership Monroe Class ready to take tickets, manage the line and hand out extra towels to the dunked. Now she just has to finish persuading local leaders on how much fun they will have getting dunked.
Katie has also taken on the task of organizing stage games on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. She said the games are planned as a throw-back to past celebrations of special milestones in Forsyth’s history. She said they should create some great memories (and photo opportunities). Three local businesses plus the Forsyth Fire Department have plans to flame the competitive fires burning within the citizens of Monroe County. There will be youth and adult competitions in each game, and there will be prizes, in addition to great bragging rights, for the winners.
“There’s never been anything like this in Forsyth before,” said Katie.
Jonah’s on Johnston is sponsoring a pizza-eating contest. Fitco is sponsoring a pull-up challenge. The Forsyth Fire Department invites competitors to see who can put on turn-out gear the fastest. Branded Starr is having both a lasso contest and a pony race.
There will be entertainment on the stage before and after the four contests. Competitors will be chosen from the crowd before the event. Katie said to come prepared to see some displays of skill and strength, but also expect some surprises. She expressed appreciation to the businesses and FFD for handling the contests and the prizes and for creating anticipation for their events.
Katie said these will be unique bragging rights that should last for another 200 years!
Three throws for five tickets at the Dunking Booth should give everyone all the power they need to dunk their target. The booth will be just off the square (exact location still to be determined) and will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Check out the schedule for when your favorite (or least favorite) person will be sitting in the booth.
The Bicentennial Committee has confirmed a number of “dunkees” and is waiting on replies from others who have been invited to participate. Will Davis, publisher of the Reporter, has volunteered to take the wet seat during any vacant slots if all time periods aren’t filled. So far in half-hour slots beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, confirmed are Kevin Bunn, Eddie Rowland, Red Ezelle, Will Davis. Then George Emami and Fred Collins are tentative. 1-1:45 p.m. is reserved for special ceremonies, followed by a committed Eric Wilson at 2 p.m. Beginning at 2:30 are unconfirmed dunkees Dennis Kent, Ronnie Daniels, Will Davis the plumber, Landon Sparks, Chrissy Ham, Brian Nelson and Greg Tapley.
On Sunday Alicia Elder is tentative for 11 a.m. followed by Efrem Yarber. Jim Finch is confirmed at 12 noon, followed by Tammy Marion, LeMarcus Davis and Seth Hoover. There will be a break from 2-2:30 p.m. Then Noah Harbuck is confirmed at 2:30 p.m., followed by a tentative Greg Goolsby, Gator, Greg Head, Eva Bilderback and Stuart Pippin.
The public will definitely know which community leaders have a sense of humor and a desire to respond to their constituents in any way possible.
Save the weekend for the birthday party that has been 200 years in the making.