Bicentennial Logo

A 200th birthday is a great opportunity for a party, and the Bicentennial Committee is planning a bash for the City of Forsyth that everyone will enjoy. The main party will be all weekend long from a Retro-concert on the square Friday night, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept 24.

Don’t miss the special events on Saturday and Sunday, especially the dunking booth. Check out the line up of local officials and personalities who’ve graciously agreed to give the public the chance to express their opinions by plunging them into cold water (which will probably feel good if it’s as hot as it’s been lately.)