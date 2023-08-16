The Backlot Players would like to transport you to a thrilling place where you can forget all your troubles, relax, and enjoy the magic of live theater this upcoming season. We will provide you with a lot of laughs with “Sin, Sex and the C.I.A” or experience “Grits: The Musical (Girls Raised in the South)” with good ole southern charm and heartwarming music. There is two one act plays “Bob’s Date” and “Waiting for James” where the characters do something crazy and impetuous in the quest for happiness. Our final show of the season “Old Hams” is another comedy with clever disguises, a missing lottery ticket, and an unexpected ending. There is something for everyone this year. 2023-2024 Season Tickets are now on sale.
Support live theater and save big with the four shows that are left in the season package. We will travel to places familiar and new through the magic and excitement of community theater. Travel to new worlds without leaving your neighborhood alongside of The Rose. Don’t let the time run out. Now is the perfect time to save and book your 2023-24 season tickets. Take advantage of this opportunity to save on box office prices.