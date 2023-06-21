ROLLING DOWN HIGHWAY 41
Literacy is essential to our civilization, but unfortunately state and federal funding for libraries often falls short of what is needed to successfully operate them. Friends of the Library is an organization that supports the libraries and allows them to offer programs such as Summer Reading.
Macon Bibb County Friends of the Library was founded in 1966 and began with only 12 members. Today the organization is going strong and has contributed over $2.5 million to the Middle Georgia Regional Library in the past 50 years.
The Friends of the Library bookstore at 5494 Forsyth Road is a wonderful destination from north Macon and Monroe County, rolling down highway 41. Formerly a daycare, this complex includes a 1920s era house that currently serves as the bookstore space.
During a conversation with Joan Deegan, Publicity Chair and Board Member of Friends of the Library, I learned that the Middle Georgia Regional Library will soon add a branch at this location and keep the bookstore going as well.
The new branch is estimated to open by 2024 and architects are currently working on plans for renovation of the existing structure. Programming will also be added for adults, including book clubs.
Book lovers in Macon eagerly anticipate the Friends of the Library old book sale each year. The book sale was held May 5-6 in The Round Building at Central City Park in Macon. This beautiful historic structure was built in 1871 to host the Georgia State Fair.
Although readers must typically wait for the annual or semi-annual old book sale, the recent addition of the Friends of the Library bookstore offers the chance to shop for deals on a variety of reading materials year round.
I was very excited to learn about the Friends of the Library bookstore, because the old book sale is one of the events I most look forward to. Now, I don’t have to wait for the sale but can get great deals on books whenever I want.
I know I should donate some books, not only to give back to the community, but also to free up some space at home. Books overflow my bookshelves and are stacked all over the house. My husband says I could have worse vices and he’s glad I spend my money on books.
Currently open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10am-2pm and Wednesdays and Fridays 2pm-6pm, the store is also a donation center. Those with books to donate are encouraged to drop by whenever the store is open.
Paperbacks are $2 and hard cover books are $4. Occasionally, special deals are offered and books can be purchased at even lower prices.
During my first visit to the store, I was given the chance to fill up a shopping bag with books for $10. When I reached the counter to check out, they encouraged me to add a few more.
The store has a beautiful children’s section and prices in this section range from $1 to $4. The staff are welcoming to children, talking to my toddler son, and offering him a toy. When we were ready to leave, they assisted me to the car with the stroller and my large bag of books.
They even recognized us when we arrived at the old book sale, and encouraged us to come see them again at the store. The staff members are not only friendly, but have also done a lot for the community.
Achievements of Friends of the Library includes a $50,000 contribution to the Lanford Branch of the library, which opened in 2008.
Additionally, Friends of the Library has provided more than 3,000 new titles and reference books. Equipment such as microfilm readers and new computers were also provided, as well as large print books and audio books. Friends of the Library also assisted in facilitating the preservation of rare documents related to local genealogy.
The Friends of the library website states that membership benefits include not only the chance to promote and support our local libraries, but also the chance to help organize events and make friends with fellow book lovers.
Volunteers may work at the bookstore, the big book sale, or assist with book sorting. Additionally, volunteers may help with selecting titles from the inventory based on their knowledge of a particular subject area.
Friends of the Library has several levels of membership, and many opportunities to get involved. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page. You can also email them at FOTLmacon2017@gmail.com and call them at 478-745-2422.
As a busy mom, reporter, and museum staff member, I don’t have the time now to volunteer, but this is something I would enjoy in the future. For my readers who love books and want to contribute to literacy in our area, I encourage you to contact the friends of the library about volunteering your time or donating books.