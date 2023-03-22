The Mary Persons girls soccer team was on the verge of its biggest win of the year, threatening to hand Pike County their first region loss when rain ended the game at halftime on Friday night.

The MP girls (7-4-2, 3-2) led Pike (9-2, 6-0) 1-0 on the goal of Reagan Benson on Friday night in Zebulon when the field became unplayable. The second half is now scheduled for Monday, March 27. Previously the Lady Dogs had lost to the Lady Pirates 2-0 on Feb. 17.