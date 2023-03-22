The Mary Persons girls soccer team was on the verge of its biggest win of the year, threatening to hand Pike County their first region loss when rain ended the game at halftime on Friday night.
The MP girls (7-4-2, 3-2) led Pike (9-2, 6-0) 1-0 on the goal of Reagan Benson on Friday night in Zebulon when the field became unplayable. The second half is now scheduled for Monday, March 27. Previously the Lady Dogs had lost to the Lady Pirates 2-0 on Feb. 17.
Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, March 21, MP tied Lamar County (7-3-1) 4-4 at Lancaster Field in Forsyth.
Mary Persons led 2-1 at the half and then led 3-2 in the second half when the referee whistled MP top defender Clara Smith for allegedly denying Lamar a goal scoring opportunity.
Lamar made the penalty kick to tie the game at 3-3 and Smith had to take seat in what would be a turning point of the game.
Despite being a man down, MP scored to take a 4-3 lead with 3 minutes left in the game. But with 1:30 left, MP was whistled for another PK. The Lady Trojans made the shot and the game ended in a 4-4 tie thanks to two penalty kicks from the referees.
Coach Jacob Haygood said it was a really hard fought game that showed the dedication and grit of the girls.
“This showed that we have the grit to fight through adversity and continue to play our top notch soccer against a high quality team in Lamar,” said Haygood. “I was very impressed with the way we played and look to continue this run of good form in the upcoming region games.”
MP played at Jackson (8-4-2, 5-1) on Tuesday, March 21 but results were not available at press time. MP lost 10-6 to the Red Devils on Feb. 24.
Then on Friday, March 24, MP will host Peach County (0-11-1, 0-6). MP 9-0 on Feb. 22