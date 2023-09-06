To the Editor:
We’re all glad to see Don back on the job. While we appreciated Sloan’s excellent work in his absence, it is good to have the D-man back. That said, I do disagree with him about the post office, especially our local branch.
I mailed 1,100 packages from our local post office last year and am well on my way to topping that number this year, and my experience has been uniformly outstanding, no packages lost or damaged and most, if not all, arriving on time.
In addition to that, the people at our branch are always extremely helpful and courteous. Outstanding among them are Miss Kelly, Miss Michela and Miss Paige who always do their best to serve their customers cheerfully and competently.
Now, it may be that his use of the post office is of a different nature than mine making it an “apples to oranges” type of comparison so I’m not saying that he has no complaint but with regard to my own experience, I really couldn’t be happier.
Richard Schuyler - Forsyth
