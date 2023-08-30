PASTOR’S CORNER
Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth. And straightway the father of the child cried out, and said with tears, Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief.
Mark 9:23-24 KJV
But I have prayed for thee, that thy faith fail not: and when thou art converted, strengthen thy brethren.
Luke 22:32
The well is fixed, and the camp is done. Next camp in three and a half weeks. Go up to the pool, and the pump is not running. Try to reset it; everything I know to do. The pump is dead.
The pool is clear, and I begin to call the pool places, but none of them have any openings. Meanwhile, the pool is collecting algae and turning green; No one had any openings for weeks.
One of the pool guys referred me to a guy who texted me and told me to get a pump. By this time, we have five days till camp is to begin, and the dive-in movie is on the first night.
He is ready to order the pump from Amazon, but that would take two of the five days we have left. I called around to pool places. No one had a pump in stock except Leslie Pools, but their pumps are $1,200 and more.
I asked if they could reduce the price.I told them we are a non-profit and explained what we do. The answer was no.
I tried to order a pump online and pay for it. That would give me time with no interest to pay for it. Online said I could not pick it up for a week--it was there right in front of my face, and she said she could not override it.
I am praying and asking God to make a way. Trying to explain it all to Him as if he did not know. She came up with an idea that would give me an in-store discount, not that much but anything was better than nothing, so we made the purchase.
The guy is at a pool giving him trouble, and cannot come that day, He came the next day and brought three teenagers with him, and it was volunteer day. What a blessing!
They helped with preparation. He installed the pump, and now we have to add chemicals and have it safe to swim.
The algae had grown too far for a one-day correction. The pool place said the method we needed to use would take more than the four days we had left; what should I do?
In prayer, I got an idea and used it. It was clear in three days, and we had to backwash and fill the pool with clear water that was not over-chlorinated. Praise God for the answer to prayer.
My takeaway from this is:
Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.
Proverbs 3:5-6
Angela Johnson is founder and director of Reconciliation House, Inc., a ministry for women transitioning from incarceration back into the community and for their families. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored each week by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the third Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 95 W. Morse Street, Forsyth.
