PASTOR’S CORNER
1 How very good and pleasant it is
when kindred live together in unity!
2 It is like the precious oil on the head,
running down upon the beard,
on the beard of Aaron,
running down over the collar of his robes.
3 It is like the dew of Hermon,
which falls on the mountains of Zion.
For there the Lord ordained his blessing, life forevermore.
Psalm 133
I
’ve been meditating on Psalm 133 a lot recently. This Psalm packs a lot into just three verses.
I think everyone agrees it is good and pleasant when kindred, families, neighbors and communities live together in unity. But the next two comparisons may feel obscure today.
The Psalmist starts with an extravagant image of precious oil on the beard running down over the collar. This part of the Psalm tells us kindred living together in unity leads to abundance. Oil was also used to anoint kings and ordain priests. So, by specifically naming the beard of Aaron, the first priest, this Psalm also tells us kindred living together in unity is holy.
Next, the Psalmist pictures the dew of Hermon falling on the mountains of Zion. Mount Hermon lies north of the Sea of Galilee, in what was the Northern Kingdom of Israel, while Zion, the mountain on which the city of Jerusalem was built, was in the Southern Kingdom of Judah.
After the reign of David and his son, Solomon, Israel split into two nations. When the first verse of the Psalm talks about “How very good and pleasant it is when kindred live together in unity,” the Psalmist knows the descendants of Jacob are not living in unity as one family, much less as one nation. So the Psalmist paints a picture of the dew of a mountain in the northern kingdom falling on a mountain in the southern kingdom.
Dew, which in an arid landscape provides live-giving moisture, arrives in the gentlest of ways, condensing on the vegetation and ground, not in pouring rains, bruising hail, or crushing floods. The gift of dew, which sustains life in the north also falls on those living in the south. The two kingdoms, despite all their differences, both receive gentle, life-giving water from God, which nourishes their mountains and dwelling places. And this life-giving water leads to the final statement of the Psalm, “For there the Lord ordained his blessing, life forevermore.”
This Psalm starts with the family, kindred, but by naming Aaron, moves our attention to the whole congregation, before expanding even more to include both the northern and the southern kingdoms.
And all to make the point, that living together in unity, which is “good and pleasant,” is a gift from God. Unity, which starts with families, extends to congregations and nations.
We hear a lot these days that seeks to divide and drive us apart. But God calls us to live together in unity. And God does not just call us to it, God gives us unity, a “good and pleasant” gift. A gift as precious and abundant as oil, gentle and essential as dew, a blessing like life forevermore.
God invites us to open our hands to receive this gift. Open hands do not clench in fists or point fingers in blame. Open hands are ready to help, hug, build up, and work together. So, kindred, will we live together in unity?
Rev. Marilyn Tucker-Marek is pastor of Forsyth Presbyterian Church, 63 N. Jackson Street. The Pastor’s Corner is sponsored each week by the Monroe County Ministerial Association, which meets on the third Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m. The next meeting will be Aug. 17 at First Baptist Church, 95 W. Morse Street, Forsyth.